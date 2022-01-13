List of ISRO Chairman: Since 1963, 11 people have been appointed as ISRO Chairpersons. S Somanath has been appointed as the tenth ISRO Chief on 12 January 2022 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He succeeded K. Sivan who took the charge in January 2018. The first chairman of the ISRO was Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.

Here's the complete list of ISRO Chairpersons.

ISRO Chairman Tenure Lengh of Term 1. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai From 1963 to 1971 9 years 2. Prof. M. G. K. Menon From Jan 1972 to Sept 1972 9 months 3. Prof. Satish Dhawan From 1972 to 1984 12 years 4. Prof. U. R. Rao From 1984 to 1994 10 years 5. Dr. K. Kasturirangan From 1994 to 2003 9 years 6. G. Madhavan Nair From 2003 to 2009 6 years 7. Dr. K. Radhakrishnan From 2009 to 2014 5 years 8. A. S. Kiran Kumar From 2015 to 2018 3 years 9. Dr K. Sivan From Jan 2018 to Jan 2022 3 years 10. S Somanath 12 Jan 2022 incumbent

Facts about ISRO Chairmen

1. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (1963 to 1972) is considered the Father of the Indian space program. Vikram Sarabhai established these institutions:

I. Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad.

II. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad

III. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram

IV. Faster Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR), Kalpakkam

2. Prof. M. G. K. Menon (Jan-Sep 1972 )

I. He was known for his work on cosmic rays and particle physics, particularly on the high-energy inter-actions of elementary particles.

3. Prof. Satish Dhawan (1972-1984)

I. He succeeded Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of the Indian space programme, as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1972.

II. His efforts led to operational systems like INSAT and PSLV in India.

4. Prof. Udupi Ramachandra Rao (1984-1994)

I. Dr. Rao undertook the responsibility for the establishment of satellite technology in India in 1972.

II. He was in the lead role in designing the first Indian satellite 'Aryabhata' in 1975.

5. Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan (1994-2003)

I. Under his leadership, as Chairman, ISRO, the space programme has witnessed several major milestones in the name of PSLV and GSLV.

II. He was also the Project Director for India's first two experimental earth observation satellites, BHASKARA-I & II.

6. Shri G.Madhavan Nair (2003-2009)

I. Chandrayaan-1 was India's first lunar probe. It was launched under the chairmanship of Shri G.Madhavan Nair.

II. During his tenure of six years as Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, 25 successful missions were accomplished by ISRO.

7. Dr. K. Radhakrishnan (2009-2014)

I. India's first interplanetary mission Mangalyaan was launched under the chairmanship of Mr.K. Radhakrishnan.

8. Shri A S Kiran Kumar (2015 to 2018)

I. He has done a commendable job in the launch of Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Mission of India.

II. Indian National Regional Navigation System (IRNSS) and GAGAN have been developed under his supervision.

9. Dr. K. Sivan (2018 to 2022)

I. He has significantly contributed towards end-to-end mission planning, design, integration and analysis.

II. His tenure has been marked with the launch of Chandrayaan-2 and the acceleration of India's manned space program.

10. S Somanath (appointed in Jan 2022)

S Somanath has been appointed as the tenth ISRO Chief on 12 January 2022 by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

In the conclusion, it can be said that the ISRO is doing a very commendable job in the areas of space and astronomy. The contribution given by all the chairmen of ISRO is very appreciable, especially Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.

How ISRO will make Indian Railways safe?