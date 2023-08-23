ISRO Full Form with All Details: Headquarters, Complete Information

ISRO, Indian Space Research Organization is the primary space agency in India that was established in 1969. ISRO is responsible for conducting research in space science and planetary exploration. ISRO built India’s first satellite, which is Aryabhata which was launched by the Soviet space agency Interkosmos in 1975. Over the years, ISRO has developed and launched a number of satellites for the purpose of communication, earth observation, navigation, meteorology, etc.
What is the full form of ISRO?
The full form of ISRO is the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is counted among the six national space agencies in the world. It was established in the year 1969 and world under the Department of Science (DOS) that falls under the Prime Minister and the Space Commission. Dr Vikram Sarabhai is known as the father of India's Space Program.
ISRO Full Form in Hindi: इसरो फुल फॉर्म इन हिंदी
इसरो का हिंदी में फुल फॉर्म भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन है। यह दुनिया में अग्रणी संगठन में से एक है| यह अपने विभिन्न प्रकार के मिशन के लिए पर्याप्त नाम और प्रसिद्धि अर्जित की ह।
ISRO Full Form Headquarters
ISRO headquarters is located at Antariksh Bhavan, New BEL Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India- 560231. The ISRO headquarters was established in the year 1982 at Antariksh Bhavan in the then Bangalore. The building was designed by architect Charles Correa and was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
ISRO Full Form: Objectives of ISRO
ISRO is India’s national space agency that finds applications in research, reconnaissance and communications. It undertakes the responsibility of designing and developing the space rockets and satellites. ISRO has numerous objectives to fulfill. Here are the major objectives ISRO aims to achieve.
- Operational flights of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle ( PSLV), Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)
- Design and development of New Space Transportation solutions
- Design, Development and Realization of Communication Satellites
- Design, Development and Realization of Earth Observation Satellites.
- Development of Navigation Satellite Systems
- Development of satellites for Space Science and Planetary Exploration
- Earth Observation Applications
- Space based systems for Societal Applications
- Advanced Technologies and newer initiatives
- Training, Capacity Building and Education
- Promotion of Space technology
- Infrastructure / Facility Development for space research
- International Cooperation
- Commercial utilisation of the products and services emanating from the Indian space programme
- Promotion & Authorisation of Indian private firms in Space sector
ISRO Organisation Structure and Facilities
ISRO is managed by the Department of Space (DOS) which falls under the authority of Space Commission and manages the following agencies and institutes.
- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
- Antrix Corporation – The marketing arm of ISRO, Bengaluru
- Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad
- National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), Gadanki, Andhra Pradesh
- NewSpace India Limited – Commercial wing, Bengaluru
- North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Umiam
- Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram – India's space university
Significant Milestones Achieved by ISRO
Over the years, ISRO has achieved significant milestones that has helped to shape the country’s future towards development. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was appointed as the 1st Chairman of ISRO. Let us look at the past year’s incredible achievements made by ISRO.
|
Year
|
Milestones and Achievements by ISRO
|
1962
|
Jawaharlal Nehru established the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Vikram Sarabhai was appointed as Chairman.
|
1963
|
India’s first rocket launch from Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).
|
1969
|
ISRO was officially established.
|
1975
|
Launch of Aryabhata, India’s first satellite.
|
1980
|
The first Indian satellite Rohini was launched by an Indian man made vehicle (SLV 3).
|
1984
|
Rakesh Sharma becomes the first Indian to travel to space aboard Soyuz T-11.
|
1992
|
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched for the first time by ISRO.
|
1994
|
ISRO successfully launches its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for the first time ISRO sets up Antrix Corporation, its commercial arm.
|
2001
|
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) is launched.
|
2008
|
India’s first mission to the Moon Chandrayaan-1 was launched.
|
2013
|
Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) was launched, making ISRO the fourth space agency to reach Mars and the first Asian nation to do so.
|
2017
|
ISRO sets a world record by launching 104 satellites on a single rocket (PSLV-C37).
|
2019
|
India’s second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched.
|
2023
|
India’s third mission to the Moon was Chandrayaan-3.
ISRO Chairman List
Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was the first person to be appointed as ISRO’s Chairman in 1963. While the current Chairman is S Somanath. Check the following table to know the list of ISRO’s Chairman and their tenure.
|
List of ISRO Chairman
|
ISRO Chairman
|
Tenure
|
Dr Vikram Sarabhai
|
From 1963 to 1971
|
Prof. M.G. K. Menon
|
From Jan 1972 to Sept 1972
|
Prof. Satish Dhawan
|
From 1972 to 1984
|
Prof. U.R. Rao
|
From 1984 to 1994
|
Dr. K. Kasturirangan
|
From 1994 to 2003
|
G. Madhavan Nair
|
From 2003 to 2009
|
Dr. K. Radhakrishnan
|
From 2009 to 2014
|
Dr. Shailesh Nayak
|
From 2015 to 2015
|
A. S. Kiran Kumar
|
From 2015 to 2018
|
Dr K. Sivan
|
From Jan 2018 to Jan 2022
|
S Somanath
|
12 Jan 2022 – present