ISRO Full Form with All Details: Headquarters, Complete Information

ISRO Full Form is Indian Space Research Organization

ISRO, Indian Space Research Organization is the primary space agency in India that was established in 1969. ISRO is responsible for conducting research in space science and planetary exploration. ISRO built India’s first satellite, which is Aryabhata which was launched by the Soviet space agency Interkosmos in 1975. Over the years, ISRO has developed and launched a number of satellites for the purpose of communication, earth observation, navigation, meteorology, etc.

What is the full form of ISRO?

The full form of ISRO is the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is counted among the six national space agencies in the world. It was established in the year 1969 and world under the Department of Science (DOS) that falls under the Prime Minister and the Space Commission. Dr Vikram Sarabhai is known as the father of India's Space Program.

ISRO Full Form in Hindi: इसरो फुल फॉर्म इन हिंदी



इसरो का हिंदी में फुल फॉर्म भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन है। यह दुनिया में अग्रणी संगठन में से एक है| यह अपने विभिन्न प्रकार के मिशन के लिए पर्याप्त नाम और प्रसिद्धि अर्जित की ह।

ISRO Full Form Headquarters

ISRO headquarters is located at Antariksh Bhavan, New BEL Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India- 560231. The ISRO headquarters was established in the year 1982 at Antariksh Bhavan in the then Bangalore. The building was designed by architect Charles Correa and was inaugurated by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ISRO Full Form: Objectives of ISRO

ISRO is India’s national space agency that finds applications in research, reconnaissance and communications. It undertakes the responsibility of designing and developing the space rockets and satellites. ISRO has numerous objectives to fulfill. Here are the major objectives ISRO aims to achieve.

Operational flights of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle ( PSLV), Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)

Design and development of New Space Transportation solutions

Design, Development and Realization of Communication Satellites

Design, Development and Realization of Earth Observation Satellites.

Development of Navigation Satellite Systems

Development of satellites for Space Science and Planetary Exploration

Earth Observation Applications

Space based systems for Societal Applications

Advanced Technologies and newer initiatives

Training, Capacity Building and Education

Promotion of Space technology

Infrastructure / Facility Development for space research

International Cooperation

Commercial utilisation of the products and services emanating from the Indian space programme

Promotion & Authorisation of Indian private firms in Space sector

ISRO Organisation Structure and Facilities

ISRO is managed by the Department of Space (DOS) which falls under the authority of Space Commission and manages the following agencies and institutes.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Antrix Corporation – The marketing arm of ISRO, Bengaluru

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), Gadanki, Andhra Pradesh

NewSpace India Limited – Commercial wing, Bengaluru

North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Umiam

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram – India's space university

Significant Milestones Achieved by ISRO

Over the years, ISRO has achieved significant milestones that has helped to shape the country’s future towards development. Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was appointed as the 1st Chairman of ISRO. Let us look at the past year’s incredible achievements made by ISRO.

Year Milestones and Achievements by ISRO 1962 Jawaharlal Nehru established the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Vikram Sarabhai was appointed as Chairman. 1963 India’s first rocket launch from Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS). 1969 ISRO was officially established. 1975 Launch of Aryabhata, India’s first satellite. 1980 The first Indian satellite Rohini was launched by an Indian man made vehicle (SLV 3). 1984 Rakesh Sharma becomes the first Indian to travel to space aboard Soyuz T-11. 1992 Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched for the first time by ISRO. 1994 ISRO successfully launches its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) for the first time ISRO sets up Antrix Corporation, its commercial arm. 2001 Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) is launched. 2008 India’s first mission to the Moon Chandrayaan-1 was launched. 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) was launched, making ISRO the fourth space agency to reach Mars and the first Asian nation to do so. 2017 ISRO sets a world record by launching 104 satellites on a single rocket (PSLV-C37). 2019 India’s second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched. 2023 India’s third mission to the Moon was Chandrayaan-3.

ISRO Chairman List

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was the first person to be appointed as ISRO’s Chairman in 1963. While the current Chairman is S Somanath. Check the following table to know the list of ISRO’s Chairman and their tenure.

List of ISRO Chairman ISRO Chairman Tenure Dr Vikram Sarabhai From 1963 to 1971 Prof. M.G. K. Menon From Jan 1972 to Sept 1972 Prof. Satish Dhawan From 1972 to 1984 Prof. U.R. Rao From 1984 to 1994 Dr. K. Kasturirangan From 1994 to 2003 G. Madhavan Nair From 2003 to 2009 Dr. K. Radhakrishnan From 2009 to 2014 Dr. Shailesh Nayak From 2015 to 2015 A. S. Kiran Kumar From 2015 to 2018 Dr K. Sivan From Jan 2018 to Jan 2022 S Somanath 12 Jan 2022 – present

