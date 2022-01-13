S Somanath Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career and More about ISRO Chairman

S Somanath Biography: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed S Somanath as the tenth ISRO Chief on 12 January 2022. He has been appointed for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining the post, inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Here's a detailed biography about the tenth ISRO Chairman, S Somanath.

S Somanath Biography

Birth July 1963 Age 58 years Education Kerala University Indian Institute of Science Wife Valsala Children Two Succeeded Dr. K. Sivan Current Serving Tenth ISRO Chairman

S Somanath Biography: Birth, Age, and Education

S Somanath was born in July 1963. He hails from Alappuzha (Alleppey), Kerala. He is 58 years old.

S Somanath graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Kerala University and completed his Post Graduation in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

S Somanath Family

S Somanath is married to Valsala and the couple has two children. Her wife works with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance. Both the children have completed their Post Graduation in Engineering. Despite being a Hindi teacher, Somanath's father encouraged his son's passion for science and fed him with science books in both English and Malayalam languages.

S Somanath Career

S Somanath joined ISRO in 1985 and has since then served in many positions at LPSC and VSSC including Project Manager-Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Deputy Director for Structures Entity/Propulsion & Space Ordnance Entity, and Project Director, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk-III).

He was associated with Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) project during its initial phase and was the Deputy Director of Propulsion and Space Ordinance Entity till November 2014.

In June 2015, he served as the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) which is responsible for the design and realization of liquid propulsion systems for launch vehicle and spacecraft programs.

S Somanath was previously associated with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) as its Director. VSSC is the lead centre of ISRO responsible for the design and realization of launch vehicles.

S Somanath New ISRO Chairman

As part of his role as the new ISRO Chairman, S Somanath will focus on technology, policy, implementation and areas where stakeholders need to be taken care of. He will also work to expand the ecosystem of space into industries.

S Somanath's Area of Expertise

Somanath is an expert in launch vehicle structural systems, structural dynamics, mechanisms, pyro systems and launch vehicle integration. His pioneering contributions to mechanical integration designs resulted in making PSLV a highly sought-after launcher for microsatellites from across the world. He has also provided the technical leadership for designing the GSLV MkIII.

S Somanath Awards and Honours

1- Space Gold Medal from Astronautical Society of India (ASI)

2- Performance Excellence Award-2014 and Team Excellence Award-2014 for GSLV Mk-III realization from ISRO

3- Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE)

4- Corresponding Member of International Academy of Astronautics (IAA).

