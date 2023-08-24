Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates, Current Status and Latest News

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates: India became the fourth country in the world to have mastered the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the Soviet Union. The Lander Module landed on the moon today at the scheduled 06:04 PM.

Considering the chronicle of India's preceding lunar mission, which encountered an unsuccessful outcome within the final 20 minutes prior to its landing endeavor, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is exercising heightened prudence during the current undertaking.

Owing to the substantial jeopardy posed to the spacecraft during the closing minutes preceding lunar touchdown, this interval was colloquially termed the "20 or 17 minutes of terror". Within this juncture, the operational procedure would transition into a state of autonomy, wherein the Vikram lander would be required to activate its propulsion systems at precise moments and altitudinal thresholds.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing Live News And Latest Updates

25 August, 8:31 AM: Pragyaan Rover ramps down the Vikram Lander Module, takes a moon walk.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:

Made in India 🇮🇳

Made for the MOON🌖!



The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and

India took a walk on the moon !



More updates soon.

6:30 PM: Haryana Cm Manohar Lal Khattar, "Arey Waah, Maza aa gya! Look, the Moon has came more closer to us. It's a moment of joy as Tiranga gets hoisted on Moon. After landing on the Moon succcessfully Chandrayaan-3 is reflecting India's presence on the Lunar surface. On this great occasion, I express gratitude towards ISRO and its scientists as we have got this achievement owing to their skills, courage and brilliance".

#WATCH | Chandigarh: "Arey Waah, Maza aa gya! Look, the Moon has came more closer to us. It's a moment of joy as Tiranga gets hoisted on Moon. After landing on the Moon succcessfully Chandrayaan-3 is reflecting India's presence on the Lunar surface. On this great occasion, I…

6:05 PM: Inida scripts history as it becomes the only country to land on the Lunar South Pole.

#WATCH | We have become the first country to go near the South Pole of the Moon: P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

6:05 PM: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3: "Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon,"

#WATCH | "Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon," says PM Modi.

6:04 PM: Historical moment as Chandrayaan-3 succesfully Lands on the lunar surface. By doing so, India has also created history by becoming the one and only country to land at the south pole of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

6:00: Lunar surface less than 150 M away.

5:55 PM: Chandrayaan-3 lander module decreases to an altitude of 17.8km from the Moon's surface.

5:50 PM: The altitude of Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram is decreasing following the commencement of the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS), and the power descent phase is underway. There has been no external intervention during the lander module's descent since the initiation of the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

5:45 PM: ISRO announces the initiation of the power descent phase for the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram.

5:30 PM: Live Visuals from ISRO Mission Control Complex from Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Chandrayaan 3 Mission's landing event from ISRO's Mission Control Complex from Bengaluru

5:20 PM: Union MoS Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh arrives at the CSIR, Delhi to witness the landing of Vikram lander.

#WATCH | Union MoS Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh at CSIR headquarters in Delhi to witness the landing of Vikram lander on the Moon

3:42: J&K: Students from the Army Goodwill School Hanzik , Budgam, J&K cheer for the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the astronomy lab.

#WATCH | J&K: Students cheer for the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the astronomy lab of Army Goodwill School Hanzik at Budgam.

2:54 PM: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "It is a proud moment for India because the emphasis has been given to engineering technology in the country since independence...I want to give my best wishes to the scientists & I pray for the success of Chandrayaan-3".

#WATCH | On Chandrayaan-3 mission, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "It is a proud moment for India because the emphasis has been given to engineering technology in the country since independence...I want to give my best wishes to the scientists & I pray for the success of…

12:52 PM: ISRO confirms that they are Prepared to commence the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) as scheduled, anticipating the Lander Module (LM) to reach the specified location, approximately at 17:44 Hrs. IST.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.



Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.

The… pic.twitter.com/x59DskcKUV — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

10:15 AM: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "I want to give my best wishes & pray that Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon. The entire country is waiting. Under PM Modi's leadership India has progressed rapidly in every sector...I salute the scientists..."

#WATCH | Lucknow: On Chandrayaan-3 mission, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "I want to give my best wishes & pray that Chandrayaan-3 makes a soft landing on the moon. The entire country is waiting. Under PM Modi's leadership India has progressed rapidly in every…

9:31 AM: RSS leader Sunil Ambekar says, "India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us. Scientists of our country have brought laurels to India...I congratulate all our scientists and extend them greetings. I believe that this will definitely be successful."

#WATCH | RSS leader Sunil Ambekar says, "India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is very important for all of us. Scientists of our country have brought laurels to India...I congratulate all our scientists and extend them greetings. I believe that this will definitely be successful."

9:00 AM: In Uxbridge, London, Indian students and research scholars orchestrated a distinctive prayer ceremony at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple. The purpose of this event was to invoke blessings and offer supplications for the triumphant culmination of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's landing on the lunar surface.

8:45: Astronomer, Professor, Dr RC Kapoor says, "...The world & various space agencies are tracking & have their eyes on Chandrayaan. ISRO is one of the best space agencies in the world. We hope that we are successful in the soft landing. With this ISRO will become the fourth agency to have done a soft landing (successful landing) on the moon".

#WATCH | Bengaluru: On the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Astronomer, Professor, Dr RC Kapoor says, "...The world & various space agencies are tracking & have their eyes on Chandrayaan. ISRO is one of the best space agencies in the world. We hope that we are successful in the soft…

8:30 AM: PM Modi to watch the soft-landing live from South Africa using an online stream. Modi is currently in Africa as he is attending the 15th BRICS Summit there.

8:17 AM: Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bupesh Baghel yesterday said, “It's a big achievement for the country and the hard work of our scientists. 'Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'. Best wishes to our scientists."

