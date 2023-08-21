How to Watch Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live Video?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially confirmed that its upcoming lunar endeavour, Chandrayaan 3, is poised to achieve a momentous milestone on August 23, 2023, at approximately 18:04 IST (6:04 PM), when the lander module of Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled to make its touchdown on the lunar surface.

The second and conclusive deboosting manoeuvre was carried out with precision yesterday, resulting in a successful adjustment of the Lunar Module's orbit to dimensions measuring 25 km by 134 km.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.



The moon landing endeavour follows closely on the heels of Russia's Luna-25 mission, which regrettably met with an untimely end due to a crash during its approach to the lunar surface. The Russian space agency cited that the spacecraft entered an unforeseen spin, leading to an uncontrolled trajectory that ultimately culminated in an impact on the moon's surface.

Contrasting this, ISRO maintains resolute confidence in the successful landing of the Vikram lander. The design philosophy behind Vikram Lander is centred around a resilient system that acknowledges and learns from failures. The engineering team's steadfast assurance rests in their assertion that even in the event of a software anomaly akin to the setback faced by Chandrayaan-2, the lander is primed to navigate these challenges and achieve a successful touchdown.

How To Watch Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Video? Check India Time

This event will be meticulously broadcasted through a live stream on ISRO's official website, its designated social media platforms, YouTube, and terrestrial television.

Individuals in possession of smartphones or computers equipped with an operational internet connection will have the opportunity to observe the live broadcast of the Chandrayaan 3 lunar touchdown from the convenience of their residences. The live streaming commencement is planned for approximately 17:27 IST (5:27 PM), with the precise landing event anticipated at 18:04 IST (6:04 PM).

Likewise, interested individuals can also opt to witness the soft lunar landing by tuning into the DD National channel without incurring any cost. ISRO is extending an invitation to educational institutions, including schools and other learning establishments, to arrange for the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing within their premises.

