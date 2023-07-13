How are Chandrayaan 2 and Chandrayaan 3 different?

Coming Friday would be an important day for India as it will commence its third mission to the moon. The mission will take off at 2:35 pm. It aims to achieve what the earlier mission could not hit, i.e., the target to land softly on the moon.

A successful landing on the moon is going to make the country the fourth such nation in the world to land on the lunar surface smoothly, after the United States, Russia, and China.

Mission to the Moon

First, the spacecraft is going to launch into an orbit around the Earth at an altitude of exactly 179 km. The spacecraft is going to slowly increase its orbit in a series of maneuvers to get ahead of the gravity of the Earth and move toward the lunar surface. once this happens, a different series of maneuvers are going to decrease the orbit of the spacecraft to a 100 x 100 km circular one. The lander which holds the rover inside is going to separate from the propulsion module and begin its powered descent.

How is it different from the previous mission?

S Somnath, ISRO's chairperson recently stated that the changes to the new mission have been actually "failure-based." He stated, “Instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3 —we are looking at what can go wrong and how to deal with it.”

At the time of Chandrayaan-2, the rover and the lander had crashed on the lunar surface, rather than landing softly. The chairperson explained that the main issue behind such a landing was that the five engines on the lander gave a slightly greater thrust than expected.

ALSO READ: What is the GST Council's decision on tax on online gaming?