Chandrayaan 3: What are the Roles of Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan?

Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover: The final countdown for Chandrayaan-3, the magnificent lunar mission has begun. The mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation finished its orbits of the Earth on Tuesday and advanced towards the Moon. The ISRO described Chandrayaan as the third lunar mission with the goal of "developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions."

Chandrayaan is made up of an indigenous propulsion module, landing module, and rover. And as the lunar mission continues its journey towards the moon, let's take a quick insight into the two essential components of Chandrayaan-3, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover and their role.

What is Vikram Lander?

The Vikram Lander is one of the most important components of Chandrayaan-3. It is named after the visionary of the Indian Space Program Dr Vikram A Sarabhai. space program. The 1,749 kg Lander is designed to ensure a secure touchdown on the moon's surface. According to ISRO, the Lander is equipped with a number of cutting-edge technologies, including a Hazard Detection and Avoidance system with a specialized camera and processing algorithm, Laser & RF-based Altimeters, Laser Doppler Velocimeter, and Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera.

Role of Vikram Lander

The primary task of Vikram Lander is to make a soft landing on the Moon's surface near the south pole region and release the Pragyan rover. As per the ISRO, the Vikram lander consists of three payloads for its objectives:

RAMBHA-LP: It will gauge the density of the plasma (ions and electrons) close to the surface and how it varies over time.

ChaSTE: The temperature characteristics of the lunar surface close to the poles will be measured by Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment.

ILSA: The purpose of the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity is to gauge seismic activity near the landing area and map the composition of the lunar crust and mantle.

Also, the Vikram Lander is equipped with a range of sensors and side-mounted solar panels to safely land and carry out its exploration activities.

What is Pragyan Rover?

The robotic vehicle along with Lander is named ‘Pragyan’, which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit. The six-wheeled vehicle has instruments configured with payloads to provide data related to the Moon's surface. It will gather data on the elemental composition of the atmosphere. The 26 kgs rover has a mission life of one lunar day which equals to about 14 Earth days.

Role of Pragyan Rover

The second important component of Chandrayaan 3 is Rover. It will highlight India's progress in space exploration and will contribute further to our understanding of the Moon's geology and environment. It comprises two payloads which are:

APXS: The Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer is designed to determine the basic composition of the lunar surface. This information is crucial for comprehending the mineral content of the moon.

LIBS: Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy will determine the chemical elemental composition of magnesium and aluminium etc on the lunar soil and rocks surrounding the lunar landing site.

As per ISRO’s latest updates, the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. The health of the Spacecraft is normal.