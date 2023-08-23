How much ISRO has spent on Chandrayaan 3 India Lunar Mission? Check Cost Here

All eyes have turned to India with the launch of Chandrayaan-3. The mission, which is a follow-on to Chandrayaan-2, that has successfully soft-landed on the lunar surface and deploy a rover. India has become one of the four elite nations to have landed on the Moon. The other three countries to achieve this milestone are the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

With the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, 2023, India again made history by becoming the first country to land a craft on the South Pole of the Moon, which has remained scarcely unexplored. The craft is landed on the lunar surface on August 23 at around 06:05 PM.

How much does Chandrayaan-3 cost?

According to the former Chairman of ISRO, K Sivan, the total cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs. 615 crore. The lander, rover, and propulsion cost around Rs. 215 crore and the launch costs around Rs. 365 crore. The mission has an estimated total cost of around $74 million.

Chandrayaan-3 costs less than many blockbuster films, according to Forbes, such as “The Martian” ($108 million) and “The Interstellar” ($145 million). To put things in perspective, even the Hindi film “Aadipurush” (estimated at $88 million) had a higher budget than the highly ambitious lunar mission.

One important thing to note is that the budget of Chandrayaan-3 is lesser than that of Chandrayaan-2, which had a budget of $96.5 million. The total cost of the mission was Rs. 978 crore. Unfortunately, Chandrayaan-2 lost all communications just hours before its lander was supposed to soft launch on Moon and ultimately crashed.

However, this time ISRO had opted for a failure-proof model instead of a success-based model to ensure that India writes its name on history book pages by becoming the first nation to land on the South pole of the Moon.

At what time Chandrayaan-3 will Land on the Moon?

Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the lunar surface on August 23 at around 18:05 Hrs (IST). The live streaming of Vikram Lander’s descent will begin at 17:20 Hrs.

The successful lunar mission has not only captured the attention of the global space community but has also sparked a renewed sense of national pride among Indians. As India continues to make significant strides in its space exploration endeavors, the world eagerly awaits the groundbreaking discoveries and advancements that Chandrayaan-3 will bring.