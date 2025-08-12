This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 12 throughout history? Every date carries events that changed the world, and today is no different.

On August 12, 1099, Crusader forces under Godfrey of Bouillon won the Battle of Ascalon, marking the end of the First Crusade.

Fast forward to 1851, when Isaac Singer received a patent for his sewing machine—an invention that transformed everyday life.

In 1883, the last known quagga, a unique type of zebra, died in a Dutch zoo. One of the darkest moments came in 1944, when Waffen-SS troops massacred hundreds in Sant'Anna di Stazzema, Italy.

Then, in 1985, Japan Airlines Flight 123 crashed, becoming the worst single-aircraft disaster in history, with over 500 lives lost. In this article, we'll explore these and other fascinating moments tied to August 12, touching on triumphs, tragedies, inventions, and turning points.