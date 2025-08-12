This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 August

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on August 12 throughout history? Every date carries events that changed the world, and today is no different.
On August 12, 1099, Crusader forces under Godfrey of Bouillon won the Battle of Ascalon, marking the end of the First Crusade.
Fast forward to 1851, when Isaac Singer received a patent for his sewing machine—an invention that transformed everyday life.
In 1883, the last known quagga, a unique type of zebra, died in a Dutch zoo. One of the darkest moments came in 1944, when Waffen-SS troops massacred hundreds in Sant'Anna di Stazzema, Italy.
Then, in 1985, Japan Airlines Flight 123 crashed, becoming the worst single-aircraft disaster in history, with over 500 lives lost. In this article, we'll explore these and other fascinating moments tied to August 12, touching on triumphs, tragedies, inventions, and turning points.
What Happened on this Day – August 12?
Here's what happened in history on August 12:
1676 – King Philip's War Ends
- In colonial New England, King Philip's War ended when Metacom (King Philip), chief of the Wampanoag, was killed by a Native American allied with the English.
- The war had started after decades of tension between settlers and Native Americans.
- Metacom's death marks the collapse of Native resistance in the region.
1776 – Washington Warns of British Blockade
- General George Washington writes to Major General Charles Lee.
He reports that smallpox and desertion have weakened the Continental Army.
Washington fears the British Navy may blockade New York and cut off communication.
1851 – Singer Patents Sewing Machine
- Isaac Singer receives a U.S. patent for his improved sewing machine.
- The design accelerates clothing production and revolutionises the garment industry.
1877 – Discovery of Mars' Moon Deimos
- Astronomer Asaph Hall discovered Deimos at the U.S. Naval Observatory.
- Deimos is the smaller of Mars' two moons.
1883 – Last Known Quagga Dies
- The last living quagga dies in Amsterdam Zoo.
- The quagga was a zebra-like animal native to South Africa.
- Its extinction was caused by overhunting.
1898 – Spanish-American War Ends
- Spain agrees to a peace protocol with the United States.
- Spain cedes control of Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Manila to the U.S., pending a final treaty.
1941 – Roosevelt and Churchill Meet
- U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill meet in Newfoundland.
- They discuss aid to Russia, threats to Japan, and postwar peace plans.
- This meeting led to the signing of the Atlantic Charter.
1944 – Massacre at Sant'Anna di Stazzema
- Waffen-SS troops kill hundreds of civilians in the Italian village of Sant'Anna di Stazzema.
- Victims include women, children, and the elderly.
1952 – Night of the Murdered Poets
- Thirteen Jewish intellectuals are executed in Moscow.
- They are falsely accused of espionage against the Soviet Union.
1964 – Ian Fleming Dies
- British author Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, dies of a heart attack in Kent, England.
- His novels inspired one of the most successful film series in history.
1964 – The Great Train Robber Escapes
- Charlie Wilson, part of the 1963 Great Train Robbery, escapes from prison in Birmingham, England.
- He remained at large until 1968.
1973 – Jack Nicklaus Breaks Record
- Golfer Jack Nicklaus wins the PGA Championship.
- This gives him 14 major titles, breaking Bobby Jones' record.
1985 – Japan Airlines Flight 123 Crashes
- A Japan Airlines Boeing 747SR crashes into Mount Otsuka, Japan.
- Five hundred twenty-four people are killed; only four survive.
- It remains the deadliest single-aircraft accident in history.
1988 – Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat Dies
- Influential American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat died of a drug overdose at 27.
- His work later sets auction records.
1990 – Discovery of "Sue", the Tyrannosaurus Rex
- Palaeontologist Sue Hendrickson discovers the most complete T. rex skeleton in South Dakota.
- The fossil is later named "Sue" in her honour.
1994 – MLB Strike Begins
- Major League Baseball players go on strike.
- The 1994 World Series was cancelled for the first time in 90 years.
2000 – Russian Submarine Kursk Sinks
- The nuclear submarine Kursk sank in the Barents Sea during military exercises.
- All 118 crew members die.
2014 – Actress Lauren Bacall Dies
- Hollywood star Lauren Bacall dies at age 89 in New York City.
- She rose to fame with To Have and Have Not and had a long career in film and theatre.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 12?
August 12 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – August 12
- Cecil B. DeMille (1881–1959) – Filmmaker known for epic movies like The Ten Commandments.
- John Cazale (1935–1978) – Actor in five films, all nominated for Best Picture, including The Godfather.
- Ilona Maher (1996– ) – U.S. rugby player who helped win the team's first Olympic medal at the 2024 Games.
Died on This Day – August 12
- Cleopatra VII (30 BC) – Last Pharaoh of Egypt, died by suicide after defeat by Octavian.
- William Blake (1827) – Visionary English poet, painter, and mystic.
- Thomas Mann (1955) – German novelist and Nobel Prize winner.
- Ian Fleming (1964) – Creator of James Bond, died at 56.
- Jean-Michel Basquiat (1988) – American neo-expressionist artist, died of an overdose at 27.
- Lauren Bacall (2014) – Golden Age Hollywood actress, died at 89.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation