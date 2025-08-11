Delhi School Holidays in August 2025: Complete List of Festivals and School Closures

Delhi School Holidays August 2025: Schools in the national capital will remain closed on several days in August 2025 due to major festivals and public holidays. From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi, students can look forward to festive celebrations and well-deserved breaks. This article provides the complete list of school holidays in Delhi for August 2025 along with their dates, day, and significance. List of Delhi School Holidays in August 2025 Date Day Festival / Occasion August 9, 2025 Saturday Raksha Bandhan August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday Parsi New Year’s Day / Nauraj August 16, 2025 Saturday Janmashtami (Smarta) August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi

Holiday Highlights & Significance August 2025 in Delhi is packed with important national, cultural, and religious events. Here’s a look at the major holidays, their dates, and the significance behind each celebration. 1. Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025 (Saturday) Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on their brothers’ wrists, while brothers promise to protect them. The day is observed as a school holiday across the national capital, allowing families to come together and celebrate the occasion. 2. Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday) India’s Independence Day is a national holiday commemorating the country’s freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools, government buildings, and public spaces hoist the national flag, organize cultural programs, and pay tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters.

3. Parsi New Year’s Day / Nauraj – August 15, 2025 (Friday) Also known as Navroz, this festival marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar year. It is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and cultural events within the Parsi community. Though not a major public holiday in Delhi, schools will remain closed on the day as it coincides this year with Independence Day. 4. Janmashtami – August 16, 2025 (Saturday) Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees observe fasts, decorate temples, sing devotional songs, and hold midnight prayers, as it is believed Krishna was born at midnight. It is marked as a gazetted holiday, and schools in Delhi will remain closed for the celebrations. 5. Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayaka Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with grand processions, installation of idols, and community gatherings. Though not a major festival in Delhi, some schools may still declare a holiday on this day.