Which Vande Bharat Express Has The Longest Route?

The Vande Bharat Express has revolutionised train travel in India, offering modern amenities and a semi-high-speed experience. As of 2025, over 150 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating across the country, a significant expansion from the network's launch in 2019. This year alone, several new routes have been green-flagged, further connecting major cities and regions. On August 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains, including services from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and a new route connecting Nagpur and Pune. The launch of these new trains continues to boost connectivity and enhance the passenger experience across India's vast railway network. In this article, we'll take a look at the longest Vande Bharat Express route in India.

Which Vande Bharat Train Covers The Most Distance? The newly inaugurated Ajni (Nagpur) - Pune Vande Bharat Express is the longest Vande Bharat Express route in India. It was one of three new Vande Bharat trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025. This train covers a distance of 881 kilometres, making it the longest-running service of its kind. The journey is completed in approximately 12 hours and includes 10 intermediate stops. It's also the fastest train on the Nagpur-Pune route, with an average speed of 73 km/h. This new service is expected to significantly improve connectivity and travel efficiency between central and western Maharashtra. How Many Total Vande Bharat Express Trains Are There In India? As of August 10, 2025, a total of 150 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in India. This number was reached after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains on that day, as confirmed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Which Is The Fastest Vande Bharat In India? The title of the fastest Vande Bharat Express in India is currently held by the Ajni (Nagpur) - Pune Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on August 10, 2025. It is the fastest train on its route, with an average speed of 73 km/h, and also holds the record for the longest Vande Bharat route at 881 km. India's Longest and Fastest Train: Nagpur (Ajni)-Pune Vande Bharat Express The Ajni (Nagpur) – Pune Vande Bharat Express is a landmark addition to India's railway network, holding the distinction of being both the longest and the fastest Vande Bharat Express in the country. Here's a detailed look at its key features: Route and Timings Distance: The train covers a distance of 881 kilometres, making it the longest Vande Bharat Express route.

Travel Time: The journey takes approximately 12 hours to complete.

Average Speed: It operates at an average speed of 73 km/h, making it the fastest train on the Nagpur-Pune route.

Stoppages: The train has 10 intermediate halts, including Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and Daund Chord Line.