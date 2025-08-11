UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
CTET Exam 2025 Update: No Tests for Classes 9-12 Until 2027, Confirms NCTE

CTET Exam 2025: The NCTE has confirmed on X that there will be no CTET exam conducted for Classes 9 to 12. The CTET exam will only be considered after the year 2027. In a few days from now, the CTET notification will be released for Classes 1 to 8. Know more about the NCTE, CTET exam, ITEP,etc in this article.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 11, 2025, 19:49 IST
Check the Latest Update on CTET Exam
CTET Exam 2025 Update:The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has clarified that the introduction of CTET (Central Teachers Eligibility Test) for classes 9-12 is not planned till 2027. The statutory body confirmed that any expansion of CTET to cover these higher classes will only be considered after 2027, when the first batch of graduates from the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) becomes available. There is currently no requirement for CTET certification for teaching classes 9 to 12. As of now, the CTET exam remains limited to two levels:

  • Paper I: Classes 1-5

  • Paper II: Classes 6-8

CTET Exam Date 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the notification for CTET exam for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates can expect the CTET notification in the month of August 2025. NCTE has confirmed by posting on X that there will be no CTET for Classes 9 to 12 before the year 2027.

NCTE CTET

What is ITEP?

Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) was launched in 2023. It is a four year integrated course which aims at making a candidate passionate, motivated, qualified, professionally trained, and well-equipped teachers capable of designing and implementing developmentally appropriate learning experiences for students at different stages of school education. The first batch of ITEP will graduate in the year 2027. These graduates will be able to teach at all the four levels mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP).

Also Check:

CTET Syllabus

NEP’s Four Levels (5+3+3+4)

Stage

Duration / Classes Covered

Description

Foundational Stage

5 years-3 years pre-school + Classes 1-2

Focus on play-based, activity-based learning for early childhood education.

Preparatory Stage

3 years; Classes 3-5

Introduction to formal subjects, emphasis on discovery and interaction.

Middle Stage

3 years; Classes 6-8

Conceptual learning, analytical skills, and subject-specific study.

Secondary Stage

4 years; Classes 9-12

Critical thinking, career orientation, and deeper subject specialization.


