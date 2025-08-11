CTET Exam 2025 Update: No Tests for Classes 9-12 Until 2027, Confirms NCTE

CTET Exam 2025 Update:The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has clarified that the introduction of CTET (Central Teachers Eligibility Test) for classes 9-12 is not planned till 2027. The statutory body confirmed that any expansion of CTET to cover these higher classes will only be considered after 2027, when the first batch of graduates from the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) becomes available. There is currently no requirement for CTET certification for teaching classes 9 to 12. As of now, the CTET exam remains limited to two levels:

Paper I : Classes 1-5

Paper II: Classes 6-8

CTET Exam Date 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the notification for CTET exam for Classes 1 to 8. Candidates can expect the CTET notification in the month of August 2025. NCTE has confirmed by posting on X that there will be no CTET for Classes 9 to 12 before the year 2027.