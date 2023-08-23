Chandrayaan 3: 13 Most Frequently Asked Questions About India’s Lunar Space Mission

Chandrayaan 3 FAQ: The clock is ticking faster! India’s 3rd lunar mission has cleared all the decks for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. The unmanned spacecraft was launched on July 14, 2023, and after a span of over 40 days is about to land today, August 23, 2023. ISRO in its recent tweet informed, “ The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!”

The big joy and curiosity have taken the shape of questions. Here are the top 13 frequently asked questions about Chandrayaan-3 you really need to know.

1. Why is Chandrayaan-3 important for India?

Ans. Chandrayaan-3 will be the first mission to investigate the Moon's South Pole, whereas most lunar missions have focused on the equatorial region. The mission's proximity to the Pole provides important insights into lunar water exploration, even if it won't physically land there. The mission will draw attention to India's involvement in the current race for permanent infrastructure on Moon.

2. What are the benefits of Chandrayaan-3?

Ans. Chandrayaan-3 is set to unearth treasures available on the lunar surface. As per the ISRO's website, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will “measure the near-surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and its changes with time; carry out the measurements of thermal properties of the lunar surface near-polar region; ensure seismicity around the landing site and delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle; derive the chemical Composition and infer mineralogical composition to further our understanding of Lunar-surface, and will determine the elemental composition of Lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site".

3. Is Chandrayaan-3 a manned mission?

Ans. No, Chandrayaan-3 is an unmanned mission which aims to land safely and softly on the lunar surface. This third unmanned mission from India will complete its crucial last phase today as the spaceship seeks a soft lunar landing 40 days after its launch from the country's southern region.

4. How many days did Chandrayaan-3 take to reach the moon?

Ans. On July 14, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission. And it is set to touch down the lunar surface on August 23, 2023, at 18:04 IST. So, this means it took a span of over 40 days to reach Chandrayaan-3.

5. What is the budget of Chandrayaan-3?

Ans. The mission's budget for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was only about $74 million. Analysts predict that if Chandrayaan-3 is successful, India's space industry will benefit from a reputation for cost-effective engineering.

6. Why will Chandrayaan-3 only land on the South Pole?

Ans. Chandrayaan-3's mission focuses on the lunar South Pole, a location of significant interest, in an effort to find water on the Moon. The craters in this polar region have the most potential for water, according to previous missions and remote sensing data. Also, scientists believe that it might contain a sizable amount of ice that might be used for drinking water, fuel, and oxygen extraction.

7. How many countries have successfully soft-landed on the moon?

Ans. The Soviet Union, the United States, and China are the only three countries that have successfully carried out soft landings on the moon. Hopefully, India will be one on the list after today.

8. What is the inspiration for Chandrayaan-3 Lander and Rover's name?

Ans. Chandrayaan 3 consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan similar to Chandrayaan-2. The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the founder of India's space program.

Whereas, Pragyan, the name of the Rover, is a Sanskrit word that signifies "wisdom,".

9. Why did the Chandrayaan-2 Mission Fail?

Ans. On September 7, 2019, ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Mission failed in its lunar phase when its lander, named "Vikram," crashed into the moon's surface while attempting a gentle landing due to issues with the braking system.

10. What is different about Chandrayaan-3 in comparison to Chandrayaan-2?

Ans. The third lunar mission is an improved version of Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-3 is a novel strategy for potential failure situations and how to fortify against them to guarantee a successful landing. Also, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft does not have an orbiter but a propulsion module in comparison to the second lunar mission of ISRO.

11. How to watch the Live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 Landing?

Ans. The Chandrayaan-3 landing event will be live-streamed on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. Also, the live streaming of the event will be available on ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page. One can watch the launch on the public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

12. What is the current status of Chandrayaan-3?

Ans. As per the ISRO’s official accounts, the mission is on time and as planned. Chandrayaan-3's lander will gently land on the Moon according to the schedule.

13. Is Chandrayaan-2 helping Chandrayaan-3?

Ans. According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which has been in lunar orbit, has made contact with the rover-bearing Chandrayaan-3 lander module Vikram. This is crucial as there are now multiple established connections between the lander module and the ISRO headquarters.

Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar mission and second attempt at achieving a soft landing on the moon's surface. The success of this distinguished mission will add new chapters to the advancement of India’s space study.