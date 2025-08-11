Today’s School Assembly Headlines (12th August 2025): Air India Commences Wide-Body Fleet Retrofitting, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

12th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 12th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
-
Colombian presidential candidate, shot twice in head at Bogota rally, dies
-
Following UK, France, Australia to also recognise Palestine
-
5 Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
-
H-1B Visa Holders' Children at Risk of Losing Green Card Eligibility
-
US Military Prepares for National Guard Activation in Washington, D.C.
National News for School Assembly
-
PM Modi holds phone call with Zelenskyy, asserts need for 'early, peaceful resolution' of Russia-Ukraine conflict
-
CBSE to reportedly update Class 11, 12 legal studies curriculum; includes triple talaq, sedition, Section 377 changes
-
Round up stray dogs, move them to shelters: Supreme Court tells Delhi government
-
Minister Rijiju Accuses Opposition of Attacking Constitution
-
India-US Defence Talks Focus on Tejas and P-8I Aircraft
Sports News for School Assembly
-
Sports bill passed in Lok Sabha, ‘single biggest reform in sports since independence,’ says Mansukh Mandaviya
-
Nascar driver Connor Zilisch falls out of stationary Chevy while celebrating race victory on the window
-
Annu Rani goes past 62m, Animesh Kujur takes 200m gold
-
Hardik Pandya to Undergo Fitness Assessment for Asia Cup
-
Chelsea Boss Maresca Optimistic About Premier League Campaign
Thought of the day:
"Be the reason someone smiles today."
Word of the day:
Resilience
Meaning: The ability to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.
Example: After facing several setbacks, the student showed incredible resilience by continuing to work hard and eventually achieving their goals.
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
