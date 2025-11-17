Cabinet Secretariat DFO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at cabsec.gov.in, Apply Online For 250 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

School Holiday on 17 November
By Manish Kumar
Nov 17, 2025, 14:25 IST

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat (CS) for 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) posts. Candidates selected finally will get at Pay Level-7, with a basic pay of Rs. 44,900 and gross emoluments approaching Rs. 99,000 in Delhi.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025: Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat (CS) has invited online application for Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions under Advertisement No. 02/2025. A total of 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Pay Level-7, with a basic pay of Rs. 44,900 and gross emoluments approaching Rs. 99,000. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.

You will get the complete details about the Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

You can check the indicative notification available in the Employment News. The indicative notification for the recruitment drive will be available on the official website having all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, posts details and others. 

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Important Dates 

The online application process for  Deputy Field Officer (Technical) has commenced on the online application. Candidates can apply for these posts after following the details schedule given below-

Last date for submission of application December 14, 2025

Cabinet Secretariat 2025 Vacancy Details 

A total of 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. You can check the details of the disciplines wise number of vacancies given below-

Name of Discipline Wise posts  Number
Computer Science / Information Technology 124
Data Science / Artificial Intelligence 10
Electronics and/or Communication / Telecommunication 95
Civil Engineering 02
Mechanical Engineering 02
Physics 06
Chemistry 04
Mathematics 02
Statistics 02
Geology 03

Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applying candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology, or a Master's degree in Science in the concerned disciplines, from a recognised university or institution. Candidates should have a valid GATE score in a related discipline to apply for these posts. Check the details of the educational qualification of the posts.


