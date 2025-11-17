Cabinet Secretariat DFO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at cabsec.gov.in, Apply Online For 250 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025: Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat (CS) has invited online application for Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions under Advertisement No. 02/2025. A total of 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Pay Level-7, with a basic pay of Rs. 44,900 and gross emoluments approaching Rs. 99,000. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.

You will get the complete details about the Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

You can check the indicative notification available in the Employment News. The indicative notification for the recruitment drive will be available on the official website having all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process, posts details and others.