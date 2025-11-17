Cabinet Secretariat DFO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at cabsec.gov.in, Apply Online For 250 Posts, Check Eligibility and More

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025: Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat (CS) has invited online application for Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions under Advertisement No. 02/2025. A total of 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive under the Pay Level-7, with a basic pay of Rs. 44,900 and gross emoluments approaching Rs. 99,000. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 14, 2025.
Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The online application process for Deputy Field Officer (Technical) has commenced on the online application. Candidates can apply for these posts after following the details schedule given below-
|Last date for submission of application
|December 14, 2025
Cabinet Secretariat 2025 Vacancy Details
A total of 250 Deputy Field Officer (Technical) positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. You can check the details of the disciplines wise number of vacancies given below-
|Name of Discipline Wise posts
|Number
|Computer Science / Information Technology
|124
|Data Science / Artificial Intelligence
|10
|Electronics and/or Communication / Telecommunication
|95
|Civil Engineering
|02
|Mechanical Engineering
|02
|Physics
|06
|Chemistry
|04
|Mathematics
|02
|Statistics
|02
|Geology
|03
Cabinet Secretariat DFO Tech Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification: Applying candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology, or a Master's degree in Science in the concerned disciplines, from a recognised university or institution. Candidates should have a valid GATE score in a related discipline to apply for these posts. Check the details of the educational qualification of the posts.
