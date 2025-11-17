Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result at uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: The Haryana NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional allotment letter cum merit list for the stray vacancy round is now available on the official website. Candidates participating in the stary vacancy round allotment can download the merit list and allotment letter through the link available on the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Haryana.

According to the official notification issued, the Haryana NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round allotment is done as per the preferences filled by candidates online. Those allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents and photocopies from November 19 to November 20, 2025.

The Haryana NEET UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round seat allotment result is available for download on the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the allotment PDF.