Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result at uhsrugcounselling.com

Key Points
- Provisional Merit List cum Seat allotment is available on the official website uhsrugcounselling.com
- Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges from November 19 to November 20, 2025
- Download the allotment letter through the applicant login link on the website
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: The Haryana NEET UG counselling 2025 provisional allotment letter cum merit list for the stray vacancy round is now available on the official website. Candidates participating in the stary vacancy round allotment can download the merit list and allotment letter through the link available on the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Haryana.
According to the official notification issued, the Haryana NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round allotment is done as per the preferences filled by candidates online. Those allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents and photocopies from November 19 to November 20, 2025.
The Haryana NEET UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round seat allotment result is available for download on the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the allotment PDF.
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Official Notification - Click Here
Steps to Check Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result
Haryana NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on notifications
Step 3: Click on the provisional seat allotment link
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on Haryana NEET UG Counselling Allotment Result
The NEET UG counselling 2025 stray vacancy round allotment PDF includes the following details
-
NEET All India Rank
-
NEET Score
-
Candidate Name
-
Father Name
-
Allotted Category
-
Course
-
Allotted Institute
