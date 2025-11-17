School Holiday on 17 November
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check at upneet.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 17, 2025, 16:57 IST

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has issued the revised schedule for the UP NEET PG counselling 2025. Candidates participating in the UP NEET PG Counselling can check the revised schedule and other details here. 

According to the revised schedule, the UP NEET PG counselling 2025 choice filling for round 1 will close on November 24, 2025. Those who have submitted their applications for the first round of counselling can complete the choice filling and choice locking process until the given deadline. 

The UP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 26, 2025. Students can report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents from November 27 to 29 and December 1 to 5, 2025. 

UP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling - Click Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the UP NEET PG round 1 counselling process can check the revised schedule below

Event

Dates

Choice filling

November 15 to 24, 2025

Seat allotment result

November 26, 2025

Dates for downloading the allotment letter 

November 27 to 29, 2025 and December 1 to 5, 2025

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling

The link for candidates to enter their choices for the first round of counselling is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to submit the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 choice filling link

Step 3: Enter the choice of course and college

Step 4: Save the choices

 
Key Points

  • UP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 revised schedule available at upneet.gov.in
  • Choice filling window to be available until November 24
  • UP NEET PG round 1 seat allotment to be released on November 26

Also Read: Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result at uhsrugcounselling.com

 

