What is International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)? Check History and Development

The International Crimes Tribunal is, in the South Asian context, primarily a domestic special court system in Bangladesh, which was set up to investigate and prosecute individuals accused of committing major atrocities during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. It is a unique body in its construction, modeled to achieve justice for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes during armed conflicts and political turmoil.

History and Establishment of the ICT

The Government of the Awami League, upon coming to power in 2009, established the ICT of Bangladesh in order to fulfill longstanding pledges for the dispensation of justice for the atrocities of 1971.

The legal basis is the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act of 1973 that gives the authority and framework for investigating and trying suspects of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.