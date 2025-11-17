What is International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)? Check History and Development

The International Crimes Tribunal is, in the South Asian context, primarily a domestic special court system in Bangladesh, which was set up to investigate and prosecute individuals accused of committing major atrocities during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. It is a unique body in its construction, modeled to achieve justice for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes during armed conflicts and political turmoil.
History and Establishment of the ICT
The Government of the Awami League, upon coming to power in 2009, established the ICT of Bangladesh in order to fulfill longstanding pledges for the dispensation of justice for the atrocities of 1971.
The legal basis is the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act of 1973 that gives the authority and framework for investigating and trying suspects of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.
It was formed after widespread national and international calls for accountability and healing for victims of the Liberation War.
Structure and Functionality
-
It is composed of specially appointed judges, an investigation agency, and a prosecution team.
-
Two tribunals were created: ICT-1 and ICT-2; to speed up the process, both apply a combination of national and international legal standards.
-
The ICT investigates, charges, and hears cases principally against local collaborators-identified as Razakars, Al-Badr, and Al-Shams-and members of the Pakistan Army accused of taking part or masterminding wartime atrocities.
-
Both in absentia and in-person trials have been held, with the procedures constantly revised to match the changing standards of international evidence and human rights.
Notable Cases and Impact
The ICT has delivered several high-profile verdicts since it came into being, including sentencing the senior leadership of both political and militancy groups to life imprisonment or death in crimes related to genocide, mass rape, and targeted murders.
It has been the target of both international praise in promoting victim rights and criticism regarding due process, transparency, and alleged political motivations for certain verdicts from bodies such as Amnesty International.
Current Developments and Global Context
-
The ICT remains active, including recent high-profile verdicts against leading political figures in Bangladesh for alleged crimes against humanity.
-
This tribunal is unique because it is a domestic court and not an international one, such as the ICC; its jurisdiction is only related to crimes committed within Bangladesh and by those present within the country.
-
Other countries have also established similar ad hoc tribunals for conflicts in Rwanda or Yugoslavia, or international courts such as ICC for crimes across borders, making the Bangladesh ICT a historically important regional model.
How is ICT Different from the ICC?
The ICT is a Bangladesh-specific, domestic court set up under national law to deal with historical crimes; the International Criminal Court is a permanent, treaty-based court in The Hague with a global mandate.
What is the scope of crimes tried by the ICT?
Crimes include genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, rape, torture, arson, and related offenses during the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence.
The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh represents one of the most ambitious efforts to confront past horrors and deliver a measure of national justice for egregious international crimes. Despite its controversy and ongoing debates on fairness and politics, its existence has progressed global discourses on accountability, transitional justice, and victims' rights, which have set various precedents for other post-conflict societies.
