Oldest National Park in the World: Yellowstone National Park in the United States is the oldest national park in the world, established on March 1, 1872. It was the first time any government protected a large natural area for the public. This historic step marked the beginning of the global national park movement. Today, Yellowstone is known for its geysers, volcanic landscapes, deep forests, and wildlife. It spreads across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, attracting millions of tourists each year and becoming a major highlight in world geography. Which Is the Oldest National Park in the World? Yellowstone earned this title because it was the first place on Earth officially protected by law. Before 1872, natural areas were used for hunting, settlement, or private ownership. The U.S. government declared Yellowstone as protected land to conserve its beauty forever. This concept later inspired more than 100 countries to create their own national parks, making Yellowstone the foundation of modern conservation. This gives the park a unique historical importance in global environmental protection.

How Yellowstone’s Landscape Makes It Special? Yellowstone sits on a massive supervolcano, which shapes its colourful springs, boiling geysers, steaming vents, and mud pots. The heat beneath the ground creates one of the world’s most active geothermal zones. The park also features mountains, river valleys, waterfalls, and forests. This mix of water, heat, wildlife, and scenery makes Yellowstone one of the most photographed and researched natural places on the planet. Famous Attractions in Yellowstone 1.Old Faithful Geyser – Famous for its regular eruptions every 60–110 minutes. Its predictable blasts of steam make it a spotlight attraction and a top search keyword for tourists worldwide. 2.Grand Prismatic Spring – Known for its rainbow-like colors created by heat-loving bacteria. It is one of the most famous natural wonders for travel photography and science tourism.

3.Yellowstone Lake – One of the largest high-altitude lakes in the world, surrounded by peaceful forests. It helps support the area’s biodiversity and is a major boating and fishing spot. 4.Grand Canyon of Yellowstone – A stunning canyon with yellow rock walls and tall waterfalls, perfect for sightseeing and adventure tourism. Interesting Facts About Yellowstone National Park 1. Home to Half of the World’s Geysers Yellowstone has nearly 500 geysers, meaning over 50% of the world’s geothermal features are found here. This makes the park a top destination for science lovers and tourists. 2. A Living Supervolcano The entire park sits on a volcanic hotspot. Although it hasn’t erupted for thousands of years, the underground heat keeps the land active and creates unique landscapes. 3. One of the Largest National Parks in the USA

The park covers around 9,000 square kilometres, making it bigger than many small countries. Its size helps protect ecosystems and wildlife habitats. 4. Rich Wildlife Diversity Yellowstone is famous for bison, wolves, bears, elk, and many rare animals. It is one of the few places where visitors can see such a wide variety of wildlife in their natural habitat. 5. A UNESCO World Heritage Site It was designated a World Heritage Site in 1978 due to its geological wonders and biodiversity. This status helps protect the park on an international level. Top 5 Oldest National Parks in the World 1.Yellowstone National Park (USA) – 1872 The first and oldest national park in the world, setting the foundation for global conservation efforts. Its creation changed how the world views natural protection. 2.Royal National Park (Australia) – 1879