School Assembly News Headlines Today (18 November): Sheikh Hasina, Chandrayaan 4, COP 30 and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 18 November, 2025 - Today's essential School Assembly Headlines cover National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology news. These updates are crucial for students to stay informed and develop responsible citizenship. Regular engagement with current events not only builds news awareness and fosters curiosity but also strengthens critical thinking. By exploring contemporary issues and forming independent viewpoints, students can better understand India's progress, challenges, and global standing, supporting informed decision-making in a constantly evolving world.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India Becomes World’s 3rd-Largest Aviation Market
-
ISRO gear ups for Chandrayaan 4
-
Indian Navy Unveils Crest of Mahe, he first ship of the indigenously designed and built Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft.
-
ASEAN Diplomatic Delegation to Visit Bhopal for Three Days to Boost Economic Ties
-
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Arrives in Brazil to Attend UNFCCC COP30
-
Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal to Bring Heavy Rain to Tamil Nadu
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Sheikh Hasina to Death for Crimes Against Humanity
-
India Showcases Defence and Aviation Capabilities as Dubai Airshow 2025 Opens
-
UK to Announce Sweeping Immigration
-
Storm Claudia causes severe destruction in Portugal
-
China Conducts First Bomber–Fighter Patrol Over South China Sea Amid Tensions with Philippines
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India Strikes Gold & Silver at Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo, Japan
-
Dhanush Srikanth Wins Air Rifle Gold, Sets World Record at 2025 Deaflympics
-
Kushal Dalal Wins GT Open Indoor World Series Title in Luxembourg
-
India Beat Pakistan by 8 Wickets in Women’s Blind T20 World Cup Clash
-
South Africa Beat India by 30 Runs in Kolkata Test
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India Signs One-Year Deal to Import 2.2 Million Tonnes of LPG from the US
-
India - New Zealand to boost trade
Thought of the Day
"The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
Meaning: The powerful statement, "The best way to predict the future is to create it," serves as an empowering call for proactive engagement with our lives, shifting the focus away from passive guesswork and toward intentional action. Rather than spending energy trying to anticipate or worry about external events, this philosophy urges us to recognize our own agency in shaping what is to come. Every choice we make, every skill we learn, and every project we undertake in the present moment is an active step in constructing the foundation of our personal or collective future. By defining clear goals and working deliberately toward them, we effectively eliminate the uncertainty of prediction by making ourselves the primary determinant of the desired outcome, ensuring that our destiny is not a random occurrence but a conscious, deliberate creation.
