Who is Ritu Karidhal ? The Rocket Woman Behind The Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer is the leading lady behind the gigantic Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Popularly known as the ‘Rocket Woman of India’ Ritu Karidhal successfully led some major space missions including Chandrayaan-2, Mangalayaan and India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Who is Ritu Karidhal?

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a senior scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). She was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and completed her studies at Lucknow University.

Karidhal received her Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Lucknow. After completing her M. Sc. in Physics at the University of Lucknow, she enrolled in the Physics Department's doctoral program. Later, she taught in the same division and spent around 6 months as a research scholar.

She also enrolled in IISc, Bangalore, to pursue a master's in aerospace engineering.

Name Ritu Karidhal Date of Birth 13 April, 1975 Place of Birth Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Mother’s Name Not Known Father’s Name Not Known Siblings Rohit Karidhal Shubhash Karidhal Varsha Lal Profession ISRO Scientists Nationality Indian Marital Status Married Spouse Avinash Srivastava Children Daughter- Anisha Son- Aditya Popular Mission Chandrayaaan 3 Magalyaan MOM Awards Young Scientist Award Honorary Doctorate Degree

Career

Ritu Karidhal joined ISRO in 1997. She served as the Deputy Operations Director of the Mangal Mission and was responsible for the design and implementation of the craft's onward autonomous system for India's Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission. Also, she was the mission director for Chandrayaan 2 in 2019.

Awards & Achievements

Ritu Karidhal was given the title of ‘Rocket Woman of India’ because of her sheer determination and successful leadership for Mission Mangalyaan and others. She fought all odds to make her place in the so-called world of men. Her dedication to her dreams and aspirations is an inspiration to millions of women.

She was honoured and appreciated with numerous awards, like:

In 2007, Karidhal was given the ISRO Young Scientist Award by Indian President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Ritu Karidhal received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Lucknow University.

Karidhal has also spoken about the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission at TED and TEDx events.

Karidhal was chosen by the UK's Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss to serve Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC) during the G7 presidency in 2021.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has added another golden feather to her cap. All Indians are proud of you!

