Historic Moment for India and ISRO: Key Achievements of Chandrayaan-3 Soft-Landed

Chandrayaan 3 Landed Successfully: The Wait is Over! Chandrayaan-3, a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 has successfully soft-landed on the lunar surface. ISRO in one of its recent tweets shared the good news of Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023

ISRO on its official X (formerly Twitter) account shared some snaps and videos of the moon taken by Lander. These images captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) show the Lunar far side area.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

.... and

The moon as captured by the

Lander Imager Camera 4

on August 20, 2023.#Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/yPejjLdOSS — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

What were the objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2. As per ISRO’s official website, the three main objectives of Chandrayaan are:

To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

How did Chandrayaan-3 achieve all the objectives?

Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM), and a Rover. The purpose of Chandrayaan-3 is to develop and demonstrate new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions. ISRO says that to achieve the various mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as:

Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters

Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package

Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics

Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements

Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm

Landing Leg Mechanism.

Chandrayaan-3 was the third and one of the most important lunar missions of India. One of the most economical space missions, Chandrayaan-3 costs less than any blockbuster film. According to the former Chairman of ISRO, K Sivan, the total cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs. 615 crore. The lander, rover, and propulsion cost around Rs. 215 crore and the launch costs around Rs. 365 crore.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 has opened the door for various opportunities for space enthusiasts. India feels pride in all the scientists, experts and engineers who gave their blood and sweat to bring laurels to the nation. Congratulations India!!