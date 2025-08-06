What is Jamun Called in English?

Jamun is a seasonal fruit enjoyed during the summer and monsoon in India. Known for its deep purple colour and sweet-tangy taste, jamun is packed with health benefits. It is especially popular for its role in controlling blood sugar levels. Keep reading to know what jamun is called in English.
Read More: What is Hing Called in English?
English Name of Jamun
Jamun is known as black plum or Java plum in English. Its scientific name is Syzygium cumini. The fruit has a dark purple skin, juicy flesh, and a slightly astringent taste that leaves a purple stain on the tongue.
Origin of Jamun
Jamun is native to the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and some parts of Australia. It has been grown in India for centuries and is also found in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The tree grows well in tropical climates and is known for its tall height and dense green leaves.
Largest Producer of Jamun
India is one of the top producers of jamun in the world. The fruit is mostly grown in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It is found in markets during the summer season and is also sold in the form of juice, vinegar, and dried seed powder.
Popular Uses of Jamun
Jamun is eaten fresh, made into juices, or used in traditional medicine. Its seeds are often dried and powdered for Ayurvedic use, especially for managing diabetes. The fruit is also used in chutneys, jams, and sorbets.
Interesting Facts About Jamun
Helps manage diabetes: Jamun seeds are known for their ability to regulate blood sugar levels and are widely used in Ayurvedic remedies.
Purple tongue effect: Eating jamun often leaves a temporary purple stain on the tongue due to its natural pigments.
Rich in iron and antioxidants: Jamun is good for improving blood health, immunity, and skin texture.
Used in natural dyes: The deep purple colour of jamun is sometimes used as a natural dye in textiles and food.
Traditional medicine use: Jamun bark, leaves, and seeds have been used in folk medicine for treating various digestive and skin issues.
Read More: What is Haldi Called in English?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation