What is Jamun Called in English?

Jamun is a seasonal fruit enjoyed during the summer and monsoon in India. Known for its deep purple colour and sweet-tangy taste, jamun is packed with health benefits. It is especially popular for its role in controlling blood sugar levels. Keep reading to know what jamun is called in English.

Read More: What is Hing Called in English?

English Name of Jamun

Jamun is known as black plum or Java plum in English. Its scientific name is Syzygium cumini. The fruit has a dark purple skin, juicy flesh, and a slightly astringent taste that leaves a purple stain on the tongue.

Origin of Jamun

Jamun is native to the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and some parts of Australia. It has been grown in India for centuries and is also found in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The tree grows well in tropical climates and is known for its tall height and dense green leaves.