Science Quiz Based On Luna 25 Mission

Luna 25 Mission: Roscosmos' Luna 25 lunar lander mission was a failure. It was intended to touch down close to the crater Boguslawsky and the lunar south pole. The Luna 25 mission was launched on a Soyuz-2.1b rocket on August 10, 2023, at 23:10 UTC from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far east of Russia's Amur Region, and on August 16, it entered lunar orbit. After an unsuccessful orbital manoeuvre on August 19 at 11:57 UTC, the lander crashed into the Moon's surface.

Know How Russia's Luna 25 Crashes During Moon Landing

Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the Luna 25 mission.

1. Which space agency was in charge of the Luna 25 mission?

a) NASA

b) ESA

c) Roscosmos

d) CNSA

Ans. c

Explanation: The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, launched its moon mission Luna 25 for the lunar south pole on August 11.

2. What was the main objective of the Luna 25 mission?

a) Study the Martian atmosphere

b) Explore Jupiter's moon Europa

c) Investigate the Moon's south pole region

d) Study the rings of Saturn

Ans. c

Explanation: Luna 25's main science goals included examining the regolith and rocks around it, looking at the wispy lunar atmosphere and testing out technology for future landings on the moon.

3. What area of the Moon was intended for Luna 25's landing?

a) Mare Tranquillitatis

b) Tycho crater

c) Aitken Basin

d) Clavius crater

Ans. c

Explanation: Luna-25 was targeted to touch down near the south pole of the moon, where the probe was to spend one Earth year searching for water ice and performing a number of scientific investigations.

4. What kind of launch system was used for the Luna 25 mission?

a) Falcon 9

b) Soyuz

c) Long March 5

d) Proton

Ans.d

Explanation: The Russian space agency, launched Luna 25 spacecraft with a Soyuz 2 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

5. What is the name of the Luna-25 program?

a) Moonshot

b) Lunar Reconnaissance Program

c) Luna-Glob

d) Lunar Express

Ans. c

Explanation: Luna-Glob lander was the initial name of the mission which was later renamed Luna 25 to emphasize continuity with the Soviet Luna programme from the 1970s.

6. Which scientific equipment was housed inside the Luna 25 lander?

a) Ion thrusters

b) Seismometer and spectrometer

c) Solar panels

d) Laser communication system

Ans. b

Explanation: Luna-Glob is a Moon exploration programme by Roscosmos meant to progress toward the creation of a fully robotic lunar base.

7. When was the lunar mission 25 scheduled to launch originally?

a) 2010

b) 2018

c) 2021

d) 2023

Ans. c

Explanation: The planned launch date for the Lunar 25 mission was August 11, 2023.

8. The mission of Luna 25 was to look for signs of:

a) Ancient oceans on the Moon

b) Active volcanic activity

c) Presence of helium-3

d) Water ice at the lunar poles

Ans. d

Explanation: Luna 25 consisted of a lander and its mission was to soft-land near the moon's south pole and study the optical, physical, and chemical properties of moondust and moon soil and the atmosphere.

9. What will be the benefits of the Luna 25 mission?

a) Climate change on the Moon

b) Lunar gravity anomalies

c) Solar wind interactions

d) Moon's evolution and geology

Ans. d

Explanation: Luna 25, a significant lunar mission spearheaded by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, aimed to expand understanding of the Moon's enigmatic south pole region.

10. Which of the following is not among the objectives of the Luna 25 mission?

a) Advancing lunar mining operations

b) Gaining insights into Earth's geological history

c) Expanding our knowledge of space weather

d) Studying the Moon's potential for future human exploration

Ans. a

Explanation: The endeavour aims to explore the lunar south pole region, which holds immense scientific and strategic value.

11. When did the Luna 25 lander crash on the moon?

a) August 15

b) August 16

c) August 19

d) August 17

Ans. C

Explanation: According to Director General of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov, a maneuvering engine could not be shut down, and ran for 127 seconds instead of 84. The lander crashed on the lunar surface following the failed manoeuvre, which created a trajectory that intersected with the Moon instead of a planned elliptical orbit with a minimum distance of 18km.

