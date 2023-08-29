Who Is Vyommitra? ISRO to Send a Robot on Its Gaganyaan Mission

Vyommitra is a female-looking spacefaring humanoid robot being developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

She is expected to be onboard uncrewed Gaganyaan missions to perform microgravity experiments, monitor module parameters, and support astronauts in crewed missions.

Vyommitra is a half-humanoid robot with a robotic torso and head. She has two arms and two legs, but her legs are not functional. She is designed to be able to float in microgravity and to interact with astronauts and with the Gaganyaan spacecraft.

The humanoid robot was first unveiled on 22 January 2020 at the Human Spaceflight and Exploration Symposium in Bengaluru. She is named after the Sanskrit word "Vyoma", which means "space" and "Mitra", which means "friend".

Recently, Union Minister of State for Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned on his Twitter account that Vyommitra will be sent on ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission.

Hindustan Times: Union minister's big update on #ISRO's #Gaganyaan mission and 'Vyommitra' robothttps://t.co/s86HDLjqGh — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 28, 2023

Vyommitra has been undergoing testing at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru since 2021.

The robot has been tested in a variety of environments, including simulated space conditions. In the Gaganyaan mission, Vyommitra will be launched into space on board the Indian Spacecraft Orbital Vehicle (ISRO).

The robot will stay in orbit for about a week, during which time it will perform a variety of tasks. These tasks will include testing the life support systems, the navigation systems, and the communication systems. Vyommitra will also collect data on the effects of space travel on humans.

The data collected by Vyommitra will be used to improve the design of the Gaganyaan spacecraft and to develop procedures for future manned space missions. Vyommitra's mission is a significant step forward for India's space program, and it will help to pave the way for manned space flight.

Here are some of the benefits of sending Vyommitra on the Gaganyaan mission:

Vyommitra can test the systems and procedures that will be used for the manned mission in a safe and controlled environment.

Vyommitra can gather data on the effects of space travel on humans, which will help to improve the safety of future manned space missions.

Vyommitra's mission will help to raise awareness of India's space program and inspire young people to pursue careers in science and technology.

The Gaganyaan mission is a major milestone for India's space program, and Vyommitra's role in the mission is a significant one. Vyommitra's mission will help to ensure the success of the Gaganyaan mission and will pave the way for future manned space missions from India.