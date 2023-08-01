What Is NASA’s New Streaming Service?

In its recent move to encourage more and more space enthusiasts, NASA is rolling out a streaming service free of charge.

This platform will offer live coverage of NASA’s missions, on-demand services, documentaries and much more. The platform is still in beta testing but the organisation welcomes people to test the new streaming service.

NASA states: “Later this year, NASA also will launch its new streaming platform, NASA+., and upgrade the NASA app.”

“Through the ad-free, no cost, and family-friendly streaming service, users will gain access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into NASA’s missions through collections of original video series, including a handful of new series launching with the streaming service,” it adds.

The new service will be available on many major streaming platforms such as Apple TV, web, iOS and Android. NASA mentions: “NASA+ will be available on most major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices; streaming media players such as, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and on the web across desktop and mobile devices.”

Introducing our new streaming platform, NASA+, launching soon. See more rockets, more science, and more space.



No subscription needed. Available on most major platforms. Download the app now to be among the first to see it: https://t.co/KTCHf7pY05 pic.twitter.com/V70JPNEMMF — NASA (@NASA) July 27, 2023

Further, the organisation is also revamping its digital platforms such as the NASA app and the website so that users can learn and watch about space and new missions easily.

NASA mentions: “This new web experience will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more.”

“The updated nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov websites will provide a connected, topic-driven experience, with a common search engine, integrated navigation, and optimized publishing capabilities in a modernized and secure set of web tools,” the website adds.

Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters stated: “We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform.”

“Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity,” he further explained.

To conclude, NASA+ is a new streaming service that will offer a variety of content about space exploration. The service is going to be very useful for all the space lovers who wish to attend special events and want to deepen their knowledge about the latest missions and discoveries..