Aditya L1: What are the objectives of India's First Solar Mission?

Aditya L1 Mission: The final countdown for the maiden solar mission of India has begun. After the huge success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, ISRO is all set to touch another height with the Aditya-L1 Mission. The Aditya-L1 mission will be launched by ISRO PSLV rocket from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota today. It aims to provide a better understanding of the layers and composition of the sun.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commended today at 12:10 Hrs.



The largest and closest star in the solar system is the sun. This blazing ball of helium and hydrogen gas is believed to be around 4.5 billion years old. It is the sole energy source for our solar system, located approximately 150 million kilometres from Earth.

This article will help you understand the objectives and significance of ISRO’s first space-based Indian Mission to study the sun.

What are the main objectives of Mission Aditya L-1?

Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand our knowledge of the Sun, and how its radiation work, heat, flow of particles, and magnetic fields affect us. Below is the list of other objectives that the mission will embark upon:

To study the upper atmospheric layers of the Sun called chromosphere and corona. While the corona is the outermost layer, the chromosphere is just below it.

To examine coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun’s corona.

To analyse the corona’s magnetic field and the driver of the space weather.

To understand why the Sun’s not-so-bright corona is a million degrees Celsius hot when the temperature on the surface of the Sun is just about 5,500 degrees Celsius.

To help scientists know the reasons behind the acceleration of particles on the Sun, which leads to the solar wind the constant flow of particles from the Sun.

To diagnose the temperature, velocity and density of corona and coronal loops plasma.

To understand the sequence and process of eruptive events at solar.

The uniqueness of Aditya L-1 Mission

Solar disk spatially resolved for the first time in the near UV band.

CME dynamics close to the solar disk ( around 1.05 solar radius) provide information on the CME's inconsistently observed acceleration regime.

CME and solar flare detection on board for improved observations and data volume.

Observations from multiple directions to determine the directional and energetic anisotropy of the solar wind.

Why it is important to study the sun?

The sun is an incredibly active star that stretches far beyond our visual range. It exhibits a number of eruptive behaviours and unleashes vast quantities of energy throughout the solar system. There could be a variety of perturbations in the space environment if such explosive solar occurrences are directed towards the Earth. As a result, the sun serves as a useful natural laboratory for studying phenomena and stars in our Milky Way that cannot be directly investigated in a laboratory.

Simultaneously, this mission will also provide a deeper understanding of solar wind particles and magnetic fields travelling from the sun through interplanetary space.

This maiden voyage to the Sun is not going to be the first and last attempt to study of sun. The rationale is that only a small number of sensors with a small capacity may be put onboard the spacecraft due to its limited mass, power, and volume while carrying scientific payloads into orbit. Whereas, the sun is multidirectional, making it impossible to investigate the directional distribution of energy of explosive or eruptive occurrences just with Aditya-L1.

