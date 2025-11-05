Education News Today in English November 5th 2025: QS World Ranking 2026, PM Modi on Indian Institutes and More

News

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, November 5, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Key Points Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 5, 2025.

The news bulletins comprise international, national, and regional developments.

Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. IIT Delhi Leads Indian Universities in QS World Rankings 2026 In the QS World University Rankings 2026, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi leads the country’s institutions, securing 123rd place globally. Overall, India achieved a record performance, featuring 54 institutions in the global list, making it the fourth most represented nation worldwide. Following IIT Delhi are IIT Bombay at 129th, IIT Madras at 180th, and IIT Kharagpur at 215th place. Other top institutions include the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at 219th and IIT Kanpur at 222nd, with the University of Delhi also making the top 350.

Read More: QS World Rankings 2026: List of Top Indian Institutes across Asia Prime Minister Modi lauds the rise of Indian universities in the QS Asia Rankings 2026 Glad to see a record increase in the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings over the last decade. Our Government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation. We are also building institutional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2025 India achieved its best-ever performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 universities making the global list. India's representation grew from 24 institutions in 2016 to 294 in 2026, becoming Asia’s second-most represented nation. This places India fourth worldwide, behind the US, UK, and China, in terms of featured universities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan credited government reforms, especially the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to research, while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan noted India's education system is the fastest-growing among G20 nations. PM Modi dedicated this achievement to the focus of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on interdisciplinarity, internationalisation, and innovation. Seven Indian institutions are in Asia's top 100, led by IIT Delhi at 59th. India also excelled in research, with five institutions in Asia’s top 10 for papers-per-faculty. Although some IITs experienced declines due to the advancements of other Asian institutions, experts say that Indian universities are competitive globally. QS CEO Jessica Turner acknowledged the positive influence of NEP but emphasized the importance for international collaborations and updating curricula. India's rise signifies its growing stature as a knowledge powerhouse, driven by reforms and investment.

Source: DD NEWS with IANS inputs First International Sahodaya Conference in Dubai unites global Indian educators The first International and 31st Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes, CBSE's top platform for collaborative learning, opened today at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. This two-day event, expanding beyond India for the first time, brought together over 1,000 school leaders and educators from CBSE-affiliated institutions globally. The conference aims to foster collaboration, share innovative practices, and reimagine holistic learning under the theme “Rooted in Wisdom, Rising with Vision: Reimagining Education through NEP 2020.” Organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education and guided by the National Education Policy 2020, the conference focuses on fostering partnerships, implementing NEP 2020 strategies, showcasing innovations, and encouraging strategic partnerships for holistic education.