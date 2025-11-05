SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
QS World Rankings 2026: List of Top Indian Insitutes across Asia

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 5, 2025, 15:57 IST

QS Asia Rankings 2026 features 5 Indian universities in the Top 100 globally, including IIT Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, IISc Bengaluru, and Delhi University. Check the complete list of Indian universities here.

QS Asia Rankings 2026: The QS Top Universities Asia Rankings 2026 has been released, by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a UK-based ranking agency, featuring a total of 5 Indian universities and institutes among the Top 100 from all over the world. The top institutes include Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Delhi University. IIT Delhi was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.

The QS released statement mentions, “Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500." Compared to last year's rankings, a total 36 Indian institutes ranked up, 16 held their position, and 105 were dropped. “Overall, 41 Indian institutions appear in the top 80th percentile of universities. India ranks best in Asia for staff with PhD,” it said. 

QS Asia Ranking 2026: Top 10 Indian Universities As Per QS World University Rankings

Check the top 10 Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026 in the following table:

NIRF Rank 2026

QS Global Rank (2026)

Institute Name

1

59

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

2

71

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

3

70

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

4

77

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP)

5

64

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

6

77

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

7

95

University of Delhi (UoD)

8

115

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

9

114

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

10

465

Anna University

QS World University Rankings 2026: Parameters and Indicators of Ranking

The following lenses and indicators are the parameters used to formulate the rankings each year, check their respective weighting as well here: 

Lens 

Weightage

Indicator 

Weightage

Research and Discovery 

50% 

Academic Reputation 

30% 

Citations per Faculty

20% 

Employability and Outcomes 

20% 

Employer Reputation 

15% 

Employment Outcomes 

5% 

Learning Experience 

10% 

Faculty Student Ratio 

10% 

Global Engagement 

15% 

International Faculty Ratio 

5% 

International Research Network 

5% 

International Student Diversity 

0% 

International Student Ratio 

5% 

Sustainability 

5% 

Sustainability 

5% 

Also Read: QS World University Ranking Asia: List of Indian Universities

