QS World Rankings 2026: List of Top Indian Insitutes across Asia

QS Asia Rankings 2026: The QS Top Universities Asia Rankings 2026 has been released, by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a UK-based ranking agency, featuring a total of 5 Indian universities and institutes among the Top 100 from all over the world. The top institutes include Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Delhi University. IIT Delhi was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.

The QS released statement mentions, “Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500." Compared to last year's rankings, a total 36 Indian institutes ranked up, 16 held their position, and 105 were dropped. “Overall, 41 Indian institutions appear in the top 80th percentile of universities. India ranks best in Asia for staff with PhD,” it said.