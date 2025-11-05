QS World Rankings 2026: List of Top Indian Insitutes across Asia

Key Points
- QS Asia Rankings 2026 features 5 Indian universities in the Top 100 globally.
- These include IIT Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, IISc Bengaluru, and Delhi University.
QS Asia Rankings 2026: The QS Top Universities Asia Rankings 2026 has been released, by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a UK-based ranking agency, featuring a total of 5 Indian universities and institutes among the Top 100 from all over the world. The top institutes include Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and the Delhi University. IIT Delhi was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.
The QS released statement mentions, “Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500." Compared to last year's rankings, a total 36 Indian institutes ranked up, 16 held their position, and 105 were dropped. “Overall, 41 Indian institutions appear in the top 80th percentile of universities. India ranks best in Asia for staff with PhD,” it said.
QS Asia Ranking 2026: Top 10 Indian Universities As Per QS World University Rankings
Check the top 10 Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026 in the following table:
|
NIRF Rank 2026
|
QS Global Rank (2026)
|
Institute Name
|
1
|
59
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
|
2
|
71
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
|
3
|
70
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
|
4
|
77
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP)
|
5
|
64
|
Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore
|
6
|
77
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)
|
7
|
95
|
University of Delhi (UoD)
Delhi University (DU)
|
8
|
115
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
|
9
|
114
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
|
10
|
465
|
Anna University
QS World University Rankings 2026: Parameters and Indicators of Ranking
The following lenses and indicators are the parameters used to formulate the rankings each year, check their respective weighting as well here:
|
Lens
|
Weightage
|
Indicator
|
Weightage
|
Research and Discovery
|
50%
|
Academic Reputation
|
30%
|
Citations per Faculty
|
20%
|
Employability and Outcomes
|
20%
|
Employer Reputation
|
15%
|
Employment Outcomes
|
5%
|
Learning Experience
|
10%
|
Faculty Student Ratio
|
10%
|
Global Engagement
|
15%
|
International Faculty Ratio
|
5%
|
International Research Network
|
5%
|
International Student Diversity
|
0%
|
International Student Ratio
|
5%
|
Sustainability
|
5%
|
Sustainability
|
5%
