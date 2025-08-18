Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations will announce the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment result today, August 18, 2025. Students can check the Kerala NEET UG MBBBS/ BDS Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website.
The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025, Round 1, final allotment result will be available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment result will be issued as a PDF document containing the list of students allotted seats in the final round.
Students allotted seats in the first allotment round can report to the colleges for admission from August 19 to 24, 2025. Students must make sure they confirm their admissions before the deadline provided.
How to Check Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
The link for students to check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on the KEAM Candidate portal
Step 3: Click on the allotment list link
Step 4: Click on the round 1 allotment result
Step 5: The first round allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents required
Students reporting for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for allotment
Allotment letter
Class 10, 12 certificate and marksheet
Nativity certificate
Self-attested copy of Class 12 mark sheet
NCL certificate (for SEBC/OEC reservation)
Community certificate (for SC/ST aspirants)
Original certificates for special reservation
Self-attested medical certificate (for PH candidates)
