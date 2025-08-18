Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations will announce the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment result today, August 18, 2025. Students can check the Kerala NEET UG MBBBS/ BDS Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website.

The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025, Round 1, final allotment result will be available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment result will be issued as a PDF document containing the list of students allotted seats in the final round.

Students allotted seats in the first allotment round can report to the colleges for admission from August 19 to 24, 2025. Students must make sure they confirm their admissions before the deadline provided.

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)