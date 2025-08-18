UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 final allotment result to be announced online today, August 18. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official websote cee.kerala.gov.in. Allotment admissions to begin on Auguist 19

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 18, 2025, 09:41 IST
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today
Register for Result Updates

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations will announce the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 final allotment result today, August 18, 2025. Students can check the Kerala NEET UG MBBBS/ BDS Round 1 seat allotment result on the official website. 

The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025, Round 1, final allotment result will be available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment result will be issued as a PDF document containing the list of students allotted seats in the final round. 

Students allotted seats in the first allotment round can report to the colleges for admission from August 19 to 24, 2025. Students must make sure they confirm their admissions before the deadline provided. 

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon) 

How to Check Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The link for students to check the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KEAM Candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the  allotment list link

Step 4: Click on the round 1 allotment result 

Step 5: The first round allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents required

Students reporting for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for allotment

  • Allotment letter

  • Class 10, 12 certificate and marksheet

  • Nativity certificate

  • Self-attested copy of Class 12 mark sheet 

  • NCL certificate (for SEBC/OEC reservation)

  • Community certificate (for SC/ST aspirants)

  • Original certificates for special reservation

  • Self-attested medical certificate (for PH candidates)

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News