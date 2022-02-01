Economic Survey 2022: Major Points To Know For UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Preparation!

Economic Survey 2022: Here is what you should know regarding the Economic Survey of India in 2022. The economic survey of India has a lot of information that can be useful for the UPSC aspirants. This survey is a gist of the economic activities conducted in our country throughout the year. It gives an idea of the graph of the economy and its impact on the citizens of any country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India before she read the Union Budget 2022. It is tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The best part about this year's economic survey is that India would be retaining its spot as the Fastest Growing Major Economy in the world.

The Economic Survey forecasts an 8-8.5 % growth in GDP this fiscal year. India is poised to wrest the title world-beating economy tag this fiscal with a projected growth of 9.2 per cent as per a PTI report.

Delhi has replaced Bengaluru as the startup capital of India. It is because the national capital added over 5,000 startups between April 2019 and December 2021.

The Government would take a balanced view on the issue of regulation of cryptocurrencies as they could have implications on the economy of the country.

Covid 19 posed risks to the economy and it is now recovering from a surge in global inflation, shortage of inputs such as semiconductors, with supply-side disruptions being exacerbated by a recovery in demand.

India has a projected growth rate of 9.2% in GDP, but it is still challenging.

CPI remained at 5.6 per cent which reflects high inflation (due to disruptions caused by lockdowns and supply chain disruptions).

The industrial sector went through a contraction and is about 4.1 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

The segment of the service sector including tourism, travel, and hotels is still 8.5 per cent below where it was before the pandemic.