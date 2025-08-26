Which is India’s Hottest Chilli?

India’s Hottest Chilli: When it comes to spicy food, India is home to some of the world’s hottest chillies. The most famous among them is Bhut Jolokia, also called the Ghost Pepper. This fiery chilli is known for its extreme spiciness and unique flavour that food lovers and spice challengers can never forget. India’s Hottest Chilli Bhut Jolokia, grown mainly in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, is officially recognised as India’s hottest chilli. It has a heat rating of over 1,041,427 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), making it one of the hottest chillies in the world. In 2007, the Guinness World Records named it the hottest chilli on Earth. The Ghost Pepper is not just famous for its spiciness but also for its smoky taste, which adds a unique twist to curries, pickles, and chutneys. Hottest Chillies in India

1. Naga King Chilli (Raja Mircha) Naga King Chilli, also called Raja Mircha or Naga Morich, comes from Nagaland. It has a Scoville rating of around 1,000,000 SHU, making it one of the hottest chillies in the world. Known for its bold heat, it is often used in Naga dishes to give a smoky, fiery kick. 2. Dhani Chilli The Dhani Chilli from Manipur is small but extremely hot. It has a Scoville heat level of 50,000–100,000 SHU, making it much spicier than regular chillies used in Indian cooking. Dhani Chillies are commonly dried and ground into powder for chutneys. 3. Kanthari Chilli (Bird’s Eye Chilli) Popular in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Kanthari Chilli or Bird’s Eye Chilli is small in size but highly pungent. With a Scoville rating of 50,000–100,000 SHU, it is widely used in fish curries and coconut chutneys of South India.

4. Guntur Chilli The Guntur Chilli from Andhra Pradesh is famous worldwide for its fiery taste and bright red color. It has a heat rating of 30,000–40,000 SHU and is one of the largest chilli exports from India. It is widely used in Andhra-style curries and pickles. Facts About Bhut Jolokia 1. Guinness World Record Winner In 2007, Bhut Jolokia, also called Ghost Pepper, was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the hottest chilli in the world, with a heat level of 1,041,427 SHU. 2. Grown in Northeast India This chilli is mainly grown in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur. The humid climate of the northeast region makes it the perfect place for Bhut Jolokia farming. 3. More Than Just a Food Ingredient Apart from spicing up curries, chutneys, and pickles, Bhut Jolokia is used by farmers to keep elephants away from fields. Its extreme pungency acts as a natural animal repellent.