What is Ajwain Called in English?

Ajwain in English: Ajwain, a common spice in every Indian kitchen, is known in English as Carom Seeds. Some people also call it Bishop’s Weed. This small seed has a strong aroma, a slightly bitter taste, and is often used in cooking as well as traditional medicine. Ajwain is especially famous for aiding digestion and adding flavour to parathas, pakoras, and curries.

English Name of Ajwain

The English name of Ajwain is Carom Seeds. In some regions, it is also referred to as Ajowan Caraway or Bishop’s Weed. Though tiny in size, these seeds are packed with essential oils that give them a powerful taste and health benefits.

Uses of Ajwain

Ajwain is widely used in Indian cooking for its strong flavour. It is added to dough for parathas, used in tempering dals, and even sprinkled on snacks like samosas and mathri. Beyond food, ajwain is also a natural home remedy for stomach problems, colds, and coughs.