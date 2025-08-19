NEET PG 2025 Result Today
What is Ajwain Called in English?

ByJasreet Kaur
Aug 19, 2025, 10:53 IST

Ajwain in English: Ajwain, a common spice in every Indian kitchen, is known in English as Carom Seeds. Some people also call it Bishop’s Weed. This small seed has a strong aroma, a slightly bitter taste, and is often used in cooking as well as traditional medicine. Ajwain is especially famous for aiding digestion and adding flavour to parathas, pakoras, and curries.

English Name of Ajwain

The English name of Ajwain is Carom Seeds. In some regions, it is also referred to as Ajowan Caraway or Bishop’s Weed. Though tiny in size, these seeds are packed with essential oils that give them a powerful taste and health benefits.

Uses of Ajwain

Ajwain is widely used in Indian cooking for its strong flavour. It is added to dough for parathas, used in tempering dals, and even sprinkled on snacks like samosas and mathri. Beyond food, ajwain is also a natural home remedy for stomach problems, colds, and coughs.

Health Benefits of Ajwain

Ajwain or Carom Seeds are not just a spice but also a natural medicine. They help improve digestion, relieve bloating, reduce acidity and even fight infections due to their antibacterial properties.

Interesting Facts about Ajwain

1. Ancient Remedy

Ajwain has been used in Ayurveda for centuries as a cure for indigestion, cold and respiratory problems.

2. Strong Aroma

The reason Ajwain smells so sharp is because it contains thymol, a compound also found in thyme.

3. Tiny but Powerful

Even though the seeds are small, chewing just a few can instantly relieve stomach pain or gas.

4. Culinary Favourite

From ajwain paratha to ajwain tea, these seeds are an essential part of Indian cooking, giving food a unique flavour.

5. Global Use

Ajwain is not only popular in India but also used in Middle Eastern and African cuisines for its strong, warming taste.

