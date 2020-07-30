UPSC (IAS): Salary Structure of an IAS Officer from Joining to Promotion

Every year around 80-90 IAS officers join the administrative services by qualifying the UPSC Civil Services Exam. This exam is considered as one of the toughest exams of the country and every year lakhs of aspirants participate in the exam to join the esteemed Civil Services. But do you know that apart from the powerful and elite job position, an IAS officer also enjoys a decent salary package! In this article, we have provided a list of salary structure of IAS officers from the training period to every step of their promotion.

IAS Officers do not get salary in the first month of training

After qualifying the UPSC Civil Services Exam, the selected candidates are invited to the LBSNAA Mussoorie for the training program. Post joining as an IAS, officers are not remunerated for the first month of the training. This criterion is well informed to the officer in the joining letter issued by the DoPT.

IAS Salary | Revised Structure After 7th Pay Commission

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the total Salary of an IAS Officer comprises of Basic Pay + DA (Dearness Allowances) + TA (Transport Allowances) + HRA (House Rent Allowance).

Pay Level Basic Pay Years of Service Posts 10 56,100/- 1-4 ASP/SDM/ Asst. Commissioner 11 67,700/- 5-8 ADM/Deputy Secretary/ Undersecretary 12 78,800/- 9-12 DM/ Joint Secretary/ Deputy Secretary 13 1,18,500/- 13-16 DM/ Special Secretary cum Director/ Director 14 1,44,200/- 16-24 Divisional Commissioner/ Secretary Cum Commissioner/ Joint Secretary 15 1,82,200/- 25-30 Divisional Commissioner/ Principal Secretary/ Additional Secretary 16 2,05,400/- 30-33 Additional Chief Secretary 17 2,25,000/- 34-36 Chief Secretary 18 2,50,000/- 37+ years Cabinet Secretary of India

At the time of joining, the Dearness Allowance (DA) of IAS officers is fixed at 0% which is increased over time. The salaries of all IAS officers start at the same level and then increase with their tenure and promotion. The basic salary at the entry-level increases by 3% each year at the initial level. At the Cabinet Secretary level, this is fixed. At the entry-level, dearness allowance increases by 0–14% every year. At the highest level, DA may increase.

Civil service is an opportunity to serve the country and positively impact the lives of the people of the country. Now that you know the details about the salary of IAS officer per month, it will act as an incentive to start preparing for your UPSC 2020 exam. But, the salary of an IAS officer in India should not be the sole criterion for making a career in civil service but your main motivation should be the desire to work for the country and improve the lives of people.

