UPSC (IAS) 2022: Village Of UPSC Toppers, Madho Patti - 75 Families With 47 Civil Servants! 

Madho Patti is a village in east Uttar Pradesh, district Jaunpur which has produced the maximum number of IAS officers from any village in India. Check out the UPSC Success Story of this village here.

Delhi is often called the UPSC Civil Services preparation hub of India with many coaching institutions and facilities available for the IAS exam that is conducted annually. However, this village of Jaunpur, a small town in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has a much higher percentage than any other place in India of producing Civil Servants. The village called Madho Patti is home to 75 families out of which 47 have IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS officers in them.

Surprisingly, this village has no coaching or facility to build officers or aspirants even, but the motivation, as they say, is always high. Let us know about the success story of this village today, which is called the Officer's village.

So much is the number of officers that at the time of any festival in the village, the place is full of red and blue light cars. Now it is banned but in the days it wasn't, the ambience in the village would be red and blue.

One Family With 5 IAS Brothers:

It was in 1995 when a family in Madho Patti created a record. The eldest son in the family, Vinay Singh, passed UPSC Civil Services and became an IAS. He was Bihar's Principal Secretary on retirement.

The same family had brothers, Chatrapal Singh and Ajay Kumar Singh who qualified Civil Services exam to become IAS officers in 1964. The last brother, Shashikant Singh also became an IAS officer in 1968. So this is a family with 5 brothers who are IAS officers. Now the record has been extended by Sashikant Singh's son, Yashaswi Singh who secured 31st rank in 2002 CSE.

History of Madho Patti: UPSC Success Rate

It all began in 1914 when the first person from the village became an officer. It was Mustafa Hussain who started this streak. He became an officer in 1914.

The second officer was in 1951. Indu Prakash passed the UPSC exam in 1951 and earned the title of the second topper. Then it was followed by Vidya Prakash in 1953 and Vinay Prakash qualifying the CSE.

Then came the family of 5 IAS officers.

The only surprising thing is that there was no external help to these people to become officers. They qualified without any coaching.

It is not just the men of the village but also the females, the daughters and the daughters-in-law in the village who have become IAS officers. In 1980, Asha Singh became an IAS officer. It was followed by Usha Singh in 1982 and Indu Singh and Sarita Singh in 1983 and 1994 respectively.

The officers of this village are not just an example of hard work but also motivation and a zeal to do good. UPSC aspirants all around India must take inspiration from the officers here.

