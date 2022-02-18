UPSC (IAS) 2022: Naxalites Wrecked Her Village, She Answered By Becoming UPSC Topper: Namrata Jain's Success Journey

UPSC Success Story of IAS Namrata Jain is no less than an Amitabh Bachchan movie. It involves Naxalites, the bombing of police stations and a girl being inspired by all this to become an IAS officer. Check out her success story below.

Anything can be a motivation for someone to crack Civil Services. Many aspirants search for motives, for reasons to serve, but what of life takes you to your motives itself? IAS Namrata Jain’s story is one such example of life taking a person to such a situation, that fires the desire to work for the country and the only way the mind finds it possible is through Civil Services. Sometimes even life takes you in an Amitabh Bachchan movie. Take a look at IAS Namrata ain’s success story which does seem to be out of a Bollywood movie.

UPSC Topper IAS Namrata Jain's Success Story:

Namrata Jain belongs to Chattisgarh's Dantewada. She spent her childhood in an underdeveloped area dealing with arrangements of daily bread. She belonged to a lower-middle-class family staying in a Naxalite area.

Incident That Changed Her Life!

At a very young age, Namrata had seen a lot that even adults would fear to face. The police station in her village was blown away by Naxalites. It shook the entire area and filled everyone with fear of being killed. This incident had a huge effect on Namrata and she decided to one day work for the development of her village.

Thus began her journey to become an officer. In her early days, Namrata studied in Nirmal Niketan School in her village. She passed the tenth standard from the same school but soon after that her family members barred her from stepping outside the house to study as the area was not safe. Her mother stood up for her in those days and sent her to complete her studies in Bhilai for the coming five years against the will of her family.

UPSC Civil Services Preparation: Days of Struggle

Later she moved to Delhi to complete her studies. Her Uncle wanted her to be an IAS officer which was an instigation for her as well to succeed in life. While preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, within six months, Namrata lost her motivator and mentor, her uncle. He passed away at that time. Namrata took his death as an inspiration and worked even harder to fulfil his wish to see her becoming an IAS officer.

In 2015 Namrata gave her first attempt at UPSC Civil Services but failed.

In her second attempt in 2016, Namrata secured AIR 99 in CSE. After this, she was offered Madhya Pradesh cadre for an IPS officer's post. She could not stop there as she always dreamt of being an IAS. She wanted to complete her dream anyhow, so she continued her preparation during her training in Hyderabad. She studied while training and in 2018 she secured AIR 12 and became an IAS officer finally.

Namrata Jain can now work for the Maoist controlled undeveloped areas of the country. She is currently posted as the SDM of Saraipali, Mahasamund district in Chattisgarh. Her story is an inspiration to all the underprivileged women of the country. Dare to rise and you will!

