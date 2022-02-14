UPSC IAS 2022: UPSC Topper Arth Jain's Success Story - Check His UPSC CSE Strategy Here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims would be conducted on June 5, 2022, this time. Check out IAS Arth Jain's success story to understand his UPSC strategy and prepare for CSE in a better way.

UPSC CSE is not an easy nut to crack. Candidates need immense motivation, skills and a sense of responsibility to crack this exam. It is always good to know the strategy followed by some toppers to make a better strategy for oneself. Check out the strategy of one such topper of UPSC CSE 2020, Arth Jain below. UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims would be conducted on 5th June this year.

Arth Jain: UPSC Success Story

Arth Jain belongs to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He is an IIT graduate who secured All India Rank 16 in UPSC CSE 2020. Arth Jain’s father is an IPS officer. Mukesh Jain, Arth's father, is posted as Transport Commissioner in Madhya Pradesh. Arth also has a younger brother who is preparing for the Civil Services exam.

Arth has been schooled in Sanskriti School in New Delhi. He completed Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi when he planned to attempt the UPSC CSE.

Arth Jain's First UPSC attempt:

Arth was not able to clear even the UPSC Prelims in his first attempt. He, however, did not lose hope at all. He knew he had to crack the Civil Service exam anyhow. He tracked down his problems and found out why he could not crack CSE in his first attempt. The reasons were nervousness, less amount of revision and a lesser number of test papers solved by him. He found one more major issue that can be a problem with many people. The issue was low knowledge of base subjects.

So to come out strong the second time, he planned a better strategy.

Arth Jain's Second UPSC Attempt: Strategy

Arth's second attempt was more seasoned than the first one and he succeeded in cracking the exam in that one. He followed this strategy listed below:

Understanding the UPSC Syllabus and the exam pattern completely to get a more holistic view of the exam. Revising daily lessons, and having a weekly and monthly revision schedule for oneself. Dividing and studying the syllabus as per the candidate's interest. Assigning a chunk of your preparation time for UPSC optional and choosing the subject as per interest. Practising answer writing every day no matter what happens. There is no alternative to this.

Arth Jain got the reward for his hard work in his second attempt. He secured AIR 16 in UPSC CSE 2020. Arth got 122 marks in Essay, 99 in GS1, 117 in GS 2, 92 in GS 3 and 124 marks in GS 4.

His optional subject was Mathematics in which he scored 145 and 154 respectively. His UPSC Interview also went well where he scored 168 marks. Arth Jain’s efforts and his strategy are commendable and an inspiration for all the UPSC Civil Service aspirants.

