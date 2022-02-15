UPSC IAS 2022: Ignore Negativity Around You To Crack Civil Services Exam - Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's Success Mantra

IAS exam would be conducted this year on June 5. All the aspirants are now geared up to attempt the exam and qualify for it with flying colours. Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is one such IAS who gives the aspirants a very different but relevant success mantra. Check it out below.

We are all aware that UPSC is not an easy exam to crack and being a topper of the exam is what almost no one thinks of. Aspirants just think of appearing and qualifying the exam to the most. Many times you would find people instead of motivating you, make you aware of the issues in this exam, try to pull you down. IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh has a warning for all of the aspirants. She tells how one should throw all the negativity around oneself during preparation and crack UPSC CSE.

Check out IAS Shruti Jayant Deshmukh’s success story below.

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh's Success Mantra:

Adapting correct and strategic techniques is essential for cracking the Civil Services exam and this is what helped Srushti Jayant Deshmukh to crack CSE in her very first attempt.

Srushti began her Civil Services preparation while she was in her graduation years. She was always good at her studies as her parents and relatives inform us. She wanted to pursue Engineering after her 12th standard and in her third year of graduation, she began preparing for Civil Service as well. As soon as she completed her degree, she began preparing for the UPSC Exam with full zeal and vigour. It is very clear that she had to stay away from negative around her, as it is not easy to prepare for the Civil services exam alone sitting in a room while all your friends enjoy their college days. Srushti, however, thought of the greater good.

Srushti wanted to clear CSE in her first attempt and she did. The credit goes to her strategy. She emphasises staying away from negativity and pushes this point to all the aspirants. As per Srushti, such negative people have a greater influence over aspirants and try to pull them down to their level. Srushti warns the aspirants against such people and guides them to focus on their goals and themselves.

Srushti also guides the aspirants to be physically fit at all times and is a great believer in meditation to keep oneself fit both physically and mentally. She says, one needs to be calm for such a big exam, which can only be achieved through meditation.

Srushti secured AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2018, thanks to her hard work and perfect strategy.

Srushti is from Bhopal. She attended Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and graduated with 93.4 per cent in her 12th Boards. She graduated from Laxmi Narayan College of Technology in Bhopal with a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering.

Born in 1995, Srushti has achieved quite a lot in her career till now. Srushti’s father, Jayant Deshmukh, works in a private company and is an engineer. Her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, is a teacher in the kindergarten section

