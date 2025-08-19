India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2025: Match Date, Time, Venue, Team Squad and Players List

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
The India vs. Pakistan match is set for September 14, 2025, in Dubai as part of the Asia Cup. Both teams are in Group A along with Oman and the UAE. India's squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, has left out Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The match is a key prelude to the T20 World Cup.

Aug 19, 2025, 15:56 IST

One of the most important cricket matches of the 2025 Asia Cup is the India vs. Pakistan match, which draws a lot of interest from both supporters and stakeholders. This match, which is a part of the tournament's group stage, is set for September 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. 

Both teams are getting ready to play in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format and have revealed their squads. The Asia Cup is a crucial prelude to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is set for the following year.

Match Date and Time

  • Date: September 14, 2025

  • Time: 7:30PM IST

  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Both sides are in Group A, alongside Oman and the UAE. The tournament begins on September 9, 2025, with India and Pakistan clashing just days later in one of the marquee fixtures of the group stage.

India Squad 

The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be announced on August 19, 2025, by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the side, and the team will be finalized at a press conference in Mumbai. Key players likely include:

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Player

Role

Suryakumar Yadav

Captain, Batter

Virat Kohli

Batter

Shubman Gill

Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batter

Abhishek Sharma

Batter

Sanju Samson

Batter

Tilak Varma

Batter

Hardik Pandya

All-rounder

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Kuldeep Yadav

Spinner

Varun Chakravarthy

Spinner

Washington Sundar

All-rounder (spin/batting)

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan has announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with notable omissions and inclusions:

Player

Role

Salman Ali Agha

Captain, Batter

Abrar Ahmed

Bowler

Faheem Ashraf

All-rounder

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Hasan Ali

Bowler

Hasan Nawaz

Batter

Hussain Talat

All-rounder

Khushdil Shah

All-rounder

Mohammad Haris

Wicketkeeper, Batter

Mohammad Nawaz

All-rounder

Mohammad Waseem Jnr

Bowler

Sahibzada Farhan

Batter

Saim Ayub

Batter

Salman Mirza

Bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Sufyan Moqim

Bowler

Notably, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out for this tournament, while Fakhar Zaman returns following injury.

Knowing that a win here could influence the tournament's momentum, both teams continue to concentrate on their campaign. Expectations are high for a close, high-pressure match because of the Super 4 spots and potential rematch.

The 2025 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is sure to be thrilling, unpredictable, and high-stakes. The scene is set for yet another chapter in this legendary rivalry, complete with fresh faces, dramatic selection calls, and strong national sentiments. Fans can anticipate fireworks when these cricketing titans square off on September 14, whether it's in the thrilling atmosphere of Dubai or on millions of screens around the world.

