India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2025: Match Date, Time, Venue, Team Squad and Players List

One of the most important cricket matches of the 2025 Asia Cup is the India vs. Pakistan match, which draws a lot of interest from both supporters and stakeholders. This match, which is a part of the tournament's group stage, is set for September 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
Both teams are getting ready to play in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format and have revealed their squads. The Asia Cup is a crucial prelude to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is set for the following year.
Match Date and Time
-
Date: September 14, 2025
-
Time: 7:30PM IST
-
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Both sides are in Group A, alongside Oman and the UAE. The tournament begins on September 9, 2025, with India and Pakistan clashing just days later in one of the marquee fixtures of the group stage.
India Squad
The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be announced on August 19, 2025, by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the side, and the team will be finalized at a press conference in Mumbai. Key players likely include:
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025
|
Player
|
Role
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Captain, Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Spinner
|
Varun Chakravarthy
|
Spinner
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder (spin/batting)
Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025
Pakistan has announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with notable omissions and inclusions:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Salman Ali Agha
|
Captain, Batter
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
Batter
|
Hussain Talat
|
All-rounder
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicketkeeper, Batter
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Waseem Jnr
|
Bowler
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Salman Mirza
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Sufyan Moqim
|
Bowler
Notably, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out for this tournament, while Fakhar Zaman returns following injury.
Knowing that a win here could influence the tournament's momentum, both teams continue to concentrate on their campaign. Expectations are high for a close, high-pressure match because of the Super 4 spots and potential rematch.
The 2025 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan is sure to be thrilling, unpredictable, and high-stakes. The scene is set for yet another chapter in this legendary rivalry, complete with fresh faces, dramatic selection calls, and strong national sentiments. Fans can anticipate fireworks when these cricketing titans square off on September 14, whether it's in the thrilling atmosphere of Dubai or on millions of screens around the world.
