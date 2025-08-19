India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2025: Match Date, Time, Venue, Team Squad and Players List

One of the most important cricket matches of the 2025 Asia Cup is the India vs. Pakistan match, which draws a lot of interest from both supporters and stakeholders. This match, which is a part of the tournament's group stage, is set for September 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Both teams are getting ready to play in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format and have revealed their squads. The Asia Cup is a crucial prelude to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is set for the following year.

Match Date and Time

Date: September 14, 2025

Time: 7:30PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Both sides are in Group A, alongside Oman and the UAE. The tournament begins on September 9, 2025, with India and Pakistan clashing just days later in one of the marquee fixtures of the group stage.