Difference Between Yogurt and Greek Yogurt

What is Yogurt?

Yogurt is made by fermenting milk with healthy bacteria like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. It has a creamy texture and slightly tangy taste and is commonly eaten plain or flavoured. It contains calcium, protein, and probiotics (good bacteria) and is good for digestion and bone health.

What is Greek Yogurt?

Greek yogurt is a strained version of regular yogurt. After fermentation, it is strained multiple times to remove whey (the liquid part), making it thicker, creamier, and richer in taste. It has more protein and less sugar than regular yogurt, making it popular for fitness and weight management.

Yogurt Vs Greek Yogurt

Yogurt and Greek yogurt are both made by fermenting milk with good bacteria, but the main difference is in the texture and nutrition. Greek yogurt is thicker and creamier because it is strained more to remove the extra water (called whey). This also makes Greek yogurt higher in protein and lower in sugar compared to regular yogurt. Regular yogurt is smoother and more liquid, while Greek yogurt feels dense and filling. Both are healthy, but Greek yogurt is often chosen for weight loss or fitness diets due to its high protein content.