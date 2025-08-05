CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Difference Between Yogurt and Greek Yogurt

Yogurt and Greek yogurt differ mainly in texture, protein content, and straining process. Learn how Greek yogurt is thicker and richer than regular yogurt.

ByJasreet Kaur
Aug 5, 2025, 16:15 IST

What is Yogurt?

Yogurt is made by fermenting milk with healthy bacteria like Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. It has a creamy texture and slightly tangy taste and is commonly eaten plain or flavoured. It contains calcium, protein, and probiotics (good bacteria) and is good for digestion and bone health.

What is Greek Yogurt?

Greek yogurt is a strained version of regular yogurt. After fermentation, it is strained multiple times to remove whey (the liquid part), making it thicker, creamier, and richer in taste. It has more protein and less sugar than regular yogurt, making it popular for fitness and weight management.

Yogurt Vs Greek Yogurt

Yogurt and Greek yogurt are both made by fermenting milk with good bacteria, but the main difference is in the texture and nutrition. Greek yogurt is thicker and creamier because it is strained more to remove the extra water (called whey). This also makes Greek yogurt higher in protein and lower in sugar compared to regular yogurt. Regular yogurt is smoother and more liquid, while Greek yogurt feels dense and filling. Both are healthy, but Greek yogurt is often chosen for weight loss or fitness diets due to its high protein content.

Differences Between Yogurt and Greek Yogurt?

Feature

Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Texture

Creamy and smooth

Thick and dense

Protein

Moderate

High (almost double)

Fat Content

Can vary (low to full-fat)

Usually higher unless low-fat

Sugar

Slightly more

Less due to straining

Taste

Mildly tangy

More tangy and bold

Uses

Eaten plain, in raita, etc.

Used in dips, smoothies, desserts

5 Interesting Facts About Greek Yogurt

1.Straining is the secret: Greek yogurt is strained 2–3 times more than regular yogurt to get its thickness.

2.More filling: The higher protein makes it more satisfying and a good choice for dieting.

3.Great for cooking: Its thick texture makes it perfect for dips like tzatziki or as a sour cream substitute.

4.Popular in fitness diets: Many athletes and gym-goers prefer it for its high protein and low sugar content.

5.Can be homemade: You can make Greek yogurt at home by simply straining regular curd using a cloth or filter.

Read More: Which Country Has Both Lions and Tigers?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News