UPSC Extra Attempt: Not Happening, Says GOI! Check Aspirant's Reactions Here

The Government of India has said that providing UPSC Extra Attempt would not be feasible as of now and it would not be increasing the age relaxation limit or the number of attempts for the Civil Services aspirants. Check the reaction of some aspirants below.

UPSC Extra Attempt has been one of the most talked-about topics in the last year. The candidates of 2020, 2021 were asking the Government of India and the Union Public Service Commission to consider the pandemic condiction and provide the candidates who would have appeared at that time to be given two extra attempts or age relaxation.

Now the Government has said in the Rajya Sabha that it would not be considering any extra attempt for the candidates. Check the reaction of candidates over the social media platform Twitter against this decision. The candidates were protesting for two extra attempts as many of them could not attempt the UPSC CSE Exams in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic. To raise this issue, writs had been filed in the Supreme Court of India.

The Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed in a written reply that the issue of granting age relaxation and an extra attempt to the candidates in the Civil Services Exam after Covid 19 hit the country had been brought before the apex court of India through writs by several candidates. The Minister of State for Personnel said that after considering the apex court’s decision, the Government found it not feasible to change the existing provisions and bring any change in the number of attempts or age relaxation limits of candidates. “In view of the above, no such proposal is under consideration,” said Singh. He replied to a question in Rajya Sabha put up to seek cognizance on this issue.

The candidates are surely not happy with this information and have shown their anger on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets below.

Thank you @VSReddy_MP Sir & @ysjagan , you raising #UPSCExtraAttempt demand in @RajyaSabha has touched millions of life

Aspirants and families have been struggling for a long time.

Students from all corners of our country are feeling hopeless and betrayed by @DrJitendraSingh ji https://t.co/vWeks4LiCD — UPSC EXTRA ATTEMPT (@UpscExtra) February 10, 2022

One can see above that the students all over attempting UPSC CSE are not happy with Minister Jitendra Singh.

UPSC had conducted the exam in 2020 and 2021 even after repeated disruptions and the UPSC Mains exam 2021 happened amidst a lot of chaos as well. UPSC is a constitutional body and cannot be governed by the whims and fancies of some disruptive forces and most of all politics.

Many others requested the Government to still grant them their wish of an extra attempt.

Pls give extra attempt in upsc for CMS and CSE examination ....Many students who don't appear in UPSC due to Covid. Pls listen. #UPSCExtraAttempt — Dr.Gaurav Soni (@gauravsoni1480) February 9, 2022

Plight of women candidates. Just one examination becomes a nemesis in life!!!! 🥺#UPSCEXTRAATTEMPT pic.twitter.com/RQlYIC5rAR — Rhythm (@Rhythm_tunes) February 9, 2022

There were various funny tweets as well on the UPSC Extra attempt issue.

This year UPSC will be conducting Civil Services exam 2022 on June 5, 2022, the forms of which have been released. Check the details of the forms and find the link in the article below.

