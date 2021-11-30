UPSC Extra Attempt: What Are The Civil Service Aspirants Demanding & Why?

Twitter is flooded with the demand of UPSC aspirants under the #UPSC Extra Attempt . The UPSC Civil Services Prelims was recently conducted. Check what the UPSC Candidates are actually demanding of the Government and the reasons behind it here.

Union Public Service Commission is in new trouble after COVID 19. This body conducts UPSC Civil Services Exam every year to recruit candidates for various administrative posts like IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, IRTS etc. Almost 10 lakh candidates appear in the toughest exam of the country to get the highest-ranked Government jobs of India. The UPSC aspirants demanding an Extra Attempt and this is trending on Twitter and other social media platforms under the #UPSCExtraAttempt. Check below to know all about the demands of the aspirants of Civil Services and other details.

The Home Minister has promised to meet the candidates to hear their plea on December 1, 2021.

Also Read|

UPSC 2021 Prelims Result Out: How Many Months are Enough for UPSC Mains Preparation? Check What Experts Say!



UPSC Prelims Result 2021 Released! Start Your UPSC Mains 2021 Preparation Today using Expert Suggested Strategy



What is #UPSCExtraAttempt?

In the past few days the candidates who wished to apply for the exam but could not due to the Corona Virus pandemic, COVID 19, have raised the demand for an Extra Attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Exam. They rallied outside the Home Minister Amit Shah’s office too. Take a look at the tweet below that shows many candidates and journalists standing, waiting for the Home Minister to address their problem.

#UPSC aspirants rally outside Home Minister @AmitShah’s residence demanding more attempts and age relaxation. @yogitabhayana too joins in raising students’ concerns. pic.twitter.com/L6snguPwcK — Nidhi Taneja (@NidhiTanejaa) November 29, 2021

UPSC Aspirants Demand From The Government:

The candidates are demanding an extra attempt from the Government. This is their only major demand.

The candidates are now sitting for an indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Governments decision, not to grant them an extra attempt.

Abhishek Anand Sinha who is the lead petitioner in the "Abhishek Anand versus Union of India case" said, "We filed a petition in the Supreme Court and demanded extra attempts as we are not fully prepared."

RELATED|

UPPSC Prelims Result 2021: Check UPPCS Expected Cut-Offs (Revised), Official Answer Key & UPPSC Exam Date (Mains)



The aspirants also have support from people from the political and Government fraternities.

A delegation of students met me, seeking support for their demand to be allowed a compensatory attempt for UPSC CSE 2020. Govt must show sensitivity in accordance with Hon’ble SC's direction asking for leniency. Their careers should not suffer due to #Covid_19#UPSCExtraAttempt pic.twitter.com/Nh8m9YhcLo — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) September 10, 2021

The candidates also mentioned that many of them suffered from COVID 19 while the exam was due. It was not their fault that they fell sick so why should they not be given their dues.

The basic demand is of an extra attempt from the doctors as well. They worked day and night during that time and could not be well prepared for the exam which is why they demanded an extra attempt too.

Many candidates also complained of a digital divide during the exams as they did not have access to good internet services and could not thus take coaching classes they paid for from their hometowns.

UPSC Extra Attempt Crucial For Those With Last Chance:

Many candidates who are sitting on strike for an extra attempt had their last and final attempt for Civil Services in 2020. They could not attempt the same due to COVID 19 and complications while travelling. Many themselves fell into the grips of the virus or had a family member suffering from the same. Therefore they are demanding an extra attempt.

A protestor from Bihar said to the media while sitting on strike, "For the past five years, I have been preparing for UPSC examinations and the year 2020 was my last attempt. Just before the exam, my father passed away during COVID-19 and I was mentally not prepared. When the result was declared, I could not qualify. Therefore we demand the government to give us a chance."

UPSC Extra Attempt: Timeline of Events

The first petition was filed in September 2020 and the verdict was announced on October 26. Students were not granted an extra attempt then.

SC asks Centre to consider granting one more chance to UPSC aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for exam due to pandemic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020

In the case, Vasireddy Govardhana Sai Prakash vs UPSC, the Supreme Court had asked the additional solicitor general from the side of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Personnel and Training to consider the possibility of one additional attempt to candidates who had their last chance in 2020, along with an extension in the age limit.

Not in favour of granting extra opportunity to UPSC civil service aspirants who missed exams in 2020 due to COVID-19, Centre tells SC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2021

In March 2021 students again filed a petition and the Supreme Court expressed its concerns on the plight of the candidates and asked the Government to come up with a solution.

SC expressed displeasure over Centre's affidavit without specifying at whose level decision was taken for not granting one more opportunity to #UPSC aspirants who could not appear in last attempt in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2021

Since then, there has been no proceeding on this issue and the Government has also not come forward to take it up. The candidates are now sitting on a protest waiting for the Home Minister's response.

How To Read Newspapers For UPSC Civil Services Preparation?

