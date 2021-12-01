Civil Services (IAS) Exam: Has UPSC Paper Ever Been Leaked?

UPSC Civil Services is an all India exam which is the toughest exam in the country. There have been many instances of the State Public Service Commission's paper leaks but has there been any UPSC Paper Leak in the history of this exam? Let us find out in the article below.

Union Public Service Commission is the body conducting Civil Services Exam in the country. There have been many instances of State PCS Exam papers being leaked, for instance, UP PCS Exam paper leak in 2015, Bihar SSC Exam Paper leak in 2017. There have also been such incidences in past years in many other states. But has there ever been a UPSC Civil Services Exam paper leak? Check out the article below. Also, know how UPSC is prepared to avoid any paper leaks.

Has UPSC Civil Services Paper Ever Been Leaked?

In 1992, there was an instance when the UPSC received complaints of paper being leaked at a centre in Allahabad. After that, the matter was discussed in Parliament as well. The whole incidence was as follows:

There was a memorandum received by UPSC on June 17, 1992, and the General Studies paper which was common to all the candidates began at 2:30 pm. It was to be conducted till 4:30 pm. After the paper commenced, one of the invigilators was found photocopying the paper. The Set of paper that was being copied was Set C and D. The matter was reported to the police and the official was arrested as well. The booklets- Original and Photocopied were seized by the police by 3:00 pm.

The papers copy was made at the instance of the Controller of Examination of the UP Public Service Commission and was accepted by him. It was done in order to strengthen the question bank of the State Public Service Commission. An enquiry was conducted immediately by UPSC. It sent an officer there to conduct an enquiry and no instance confirming the leakage of paper was found by UPSC. Hence the paper was not cancelled. However, a CBI inquiry was also ordered to be conducted on the same.

The paper was not leaked and the Member of Parliaments had a valid reason to explain the same. It was Margaret Alva who replied to this question in the Parliament saying that every year UPSC receives complaints of paper leaks as the students are not allowed to carry out their papers and need to submit the answer sheets along with the papers. However many students carry papers with them by tearing off two-three sheets from the paper. This practice is done by many to build question banks but is not any proof of the paper leak.

How is UPSC Prepared Against Paper Leaks?

UPSC follows a very smart and impactful process of sending the exam papers to every exam centre across the country. The examination papers in the sealed state are sent to the test centres only one hour before the commencement of the examination. They are sent under security and the SDM is responsible for the successful delivery of the paper. The sheets are taken out half an hour before the exam’s commencement. However, the seal is opened before distribution to the candidates only in the presence of the invigilators and the candidates as witnesses. No tampering is to be there on the papers else it needs to be reported immediately.

The process is full proof and has in history not resulted in any paper leaks. The state PSCs have also started following this very process recently.

