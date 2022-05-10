Who is IAS Pooja Singhal? IAS at 21, Early Marriage, Divorce, ED Probe- Check Her Controversial Story!

Recently IAS Pooja Singhal has been in news for the ED probe she is facing due to corruption and money laundering charges in Jharkhand. Check her controversial life story, UPSC Success and Marriage details below.

UPSC Civil Services exam is not the end of the journey for any IAS aspirant. The major struggle of their lives begins after they clear the exam and come into their cadres as working administrative officers. The job requires an honest approach with smartness and wit.

Many times we have seen India boast of its perfect bureaucracy. However, sometimes the field seems not that white. Today, we would talk about such an IAS officer who cracked the Civil Services exam at the tender age of 21, got married soon to another fellow IAS, only in vain and has led a controversial career since then. Once an epitome of hard work and an inspiration for many UPSC CSE aspirants, IAS Pooja Singhal is facing an ED probe for a money laundering case.

Know about her life, CSE preparation, first and second marriage and why is she facing an ED probe.

IAS Pooja Singhal: UPSC Preparation & Success

Pooja was born and brought up in Dehradun. She graduated from the Gharwal University of Dehradun and began her UPSC CSE Preparation after that.

Pooja Singhal got success at the tender age of 21 in the UPSC Civil Services exam due to which she became an IAS officer. Pooja graduated in Business Management and became an IAS in the 2000 batch. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in 1999 with flying colours. Her name is mentioned in the Limca Book of Records for this feat.

IAS Pooja Singhal: Postings & Controversies-

Pooja is currently serving as the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology of the Jharkhand government, posted in Ranchi

Previously Pooja Singhal was working as Agriculture Secretary and before that she was posted as the deputy commissioner of the Khunti district. Pooja Singhal was also the Chairman of the Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation (JSMDC).

At the beginning of her career, IAS Pooja Singhal served as the SDO till 2004 and later, was promoted to the undersecretary level in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. She was also posted in the Welfare social justice and empowerment department, in Ranchi.

In Pakur, Pooja served as deputy commissioner. She also became the deputy commissioner of Co-op Societies in Jharkhand in 2006.

Following this year started all the controversial postings and news.

More than 17 crore cash found from the house of CA or jharkhand's IAS Pooja Singhal.

More than 17 crore cash found from the house of CA or jharkhand's IAS Pooja Singhal.

While Pooja was the Deputy Commissioner of Palamu, she was accused of transferring almost 83 acres of land to a private company for mining.

Pooja Singhal has been blamed for money laundering activities and misappropriation of money equivalent to 18 crores in MGNREGA funds in Khunti between 2008-11. Currently, she is under the eye of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) facing a probe against many charges like these.

IAS Pooja Singhal: ED Probe-

Various residences of the IAS officer have been raided by ED in May 2022 and a whopping amount of 17 crores has been retrieved from her Chartered Accountant's residence.

ED recovered Rs 19 crores of cash in raids linked to IAS Pooja Singhal.

ED recovered Rs 19 crores of cash in raids linked to IAS Pooja Singhal.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 19.31 crore during a search of Pooja Singhal’s residence in Booti Mo, Hanuman Mandir, at 7 in the morning. Also, 1.8 crores in cash have been recovered from another location in the city.

बड़े मासूम लोग हैं।सीएम IAS Puja Singhal पर कार्रवाई को गीदड़ भभकी कहते हैं। पार्टी के वरिष्ट नेता कहते हैं मनरेगा घोटाले को जबरन खान से जोड़ कर सरकार को बदनाम किया जा रहा। यहां पार्टी हैंडलर बोल रहे हेमंत जी ने कार्रवाई कर दी। खैर jmm रामगढ़ के पोस्ट की टाइमिंग जबरा है। pic.twitter.com/Oj0LsugOKm — Akhilesh Singh (@akhileshsi1) May 7, 2022

IAS Pooja Singhal: Marriage & Life

Pooja was married to Rahul Purwar but the marriage did not last longer than 3 years and both of them parted ways. Later Pooja married Abhishek Jha who is the son of a famous Government official of Bihar. Abhishek Jha is also the managing director of Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Jharkhand.

Pooja in many interviews has mentioned knowing Abhishek from the social media platform Facebook. Later they both met each other in a gym and from there, the love story began. Abhishek and Pooja Singhal married after a short courtship.

