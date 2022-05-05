Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): What To Study & What To Skip 1 Month Before UPSC CSE!

Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims) is an initiative of Jagran Josh to help the candidates of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 to clear the Prelims with ease. Today know the most important part of any preparation- What to study and what to leave!

UPSC 2022 Civil Services Prelims Exam would be conducted within a month from now. Target UPSC 2022 is a series initiated by Jagran Josh to help the candidates of UPSC Civil Services Prelims. The aspirants of Civil Services would be appearing for UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 on June 5, 2022. Candidates must know what to study and what to leave at this moment so that they can get selected and become an IAS soon.

RELATED|

UPSC 2022: Target Prelims - What To Study

The candidates of CSE are in the final month of their preparation now. There will be many candidates who would have already started feeling butterflies in their stomachs by now. With the exams nearing the aspirants must start brushing up on their syllabus. Follow the tips shared below to increase your chances of selection.

Take a look at the syllabus again: Now it's the final month and you do not have time to think much or study new topics. However, take a look at the syllabus and keep it handy so that you can start your revision for the final time going by the syllabus. Solve one paper every day: This also includes CSAT II paper solving. Do not just solve the GS paper but also solve the CSAT mock papers to increase your speed and work on your reasoning and maths skills. Candidates must also remember that they must check the answers and revise the content related to the answer without any delay. Also do not get disheartened in case you do not know the answers to all the questions. Just go through the answers to get into the process of revision. Revise Current Affairs: The current affairs must be revised by setting targets of 1 month in two days. Do not touch any new magazine or book you find nowadays in the market to start the revision. Instead, just revise the current affairs of the magazine or newspaper notes you have already made month by month now. The aspirants cannot afford to skip the current affairs of the past 1 year at least before going to the exam. Revise Modern History, Polity, Art & Culture, Environment Sciences & Physical Geography at any cost: The revision of these subjects is quite necessary before going to the exam. Pick up the books you have already gone through or the notes you have already made for the subjects. One cannot skip these subjects out of sheer necessity to pass the Civil Services Prelims exam. Aspirants know that in case they skipped these subjects they can lose half of the GS 1 score.

UPSC 2022: Target Prelims - What Can Be Skipped

The suggestions below are based on various experts and previously successful candidate interviews. It has been a general trend seen in successful candidates that they did not do much theory reading in the final days of the exam. Instead, they just relied on paper solving and finding answers from it. So, the one thing that can be skipped is the big reference books you picked while you started your preparation. It is a waste as you may not be able to finish the book anyway.

You can skip newspaper reading at this time and follow the weekly magazines of current affairs that have readymade content for you.

Do not go through complete theory while solving the papers. Skip reading all books read during the past year. Candidates do not have to revise their complete syllabus using the only big books they possess.

Skip Mains Subject Study for this month: You do not need to read your Mains optional subject during the last and final month. Pick up the books and notes of the thing once the CSE Prelims 2022 is over.

Skip talking on the phone for longer hours as this makes you weary and kills your concentration.

Reduce your screen time to keep yourself healthy and focused.

Skip eating at unhealthy outlets and try to find places that are more hygienic.

Skip reading NCERTs now in case you have missed reading one. However, in case you are eager to complete a part of the syllabus which has been missed by you and is essential, the only go-to book should be NCERT in this case.

Skip reference books unless very necessary.

Read|

UPSC IAS Interview Questions 2022: Which Animal Never Yawns? Brain teasers Asked In IAS Interviews

