UPSC IAS 2022: Check Go-To Books To Crack Civil Services Exam & Become A UPSC Topper At The Earliest

UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims would be conducted on June 5, 2022. Check the books that are the most essential for the candidates to be read to get selected in Civil Services or become a UPSC Topper.

UPSC Civil Services Exam is not called the toughest exam because of its three-tier nature but because of the mammoth-sized syllabus and the process that one follows to clear it. To cover the syllabus one needs the resources, and the best resources are books.

These days it has been observed that aspirants are directed towards online classes but we would like to re-instate the importance of books and the most essential ones in the article below.

UPSC IAS 2022: Go-To Books CSE

The aspirants who wish to appear for the Civil Services exam must follow a certain regime which can be beneficial for them. As per the suggestion of various experts, nothing can beat NCERTs. In case you wish to begin your UPSC preparation, you must start with NCERT books from class 6th to 12th.

NCERT books provide a base for the exam. It is well known that UPSC asks CBSE board based questions in GS papers. What better than NCERT books for any CBSE student? Moreover, the students must note that NCERT books help in developing interest and can be followed for light reading.

In case the aspirants have lesser time than others, try to finish at least the NCERT books from classes 9-12.

Another book that gained popularity was the Tamil Nadu Board books for art and culture. Medieval history can be easily prepared using these books. Anyone who is preparing for the UPSC exam must know the importance of medieval history in the past 10 years. There has been a steep rise in the number of questions from this part of the syllabus and the data is available in the Tamil Nadu board books for classes 11th and 12th.

The next subject that interests the majority of candidates in Indian polity. The Go-To Book for Indian polity is M. Laxmikanth’s Indian Polity. Trust us when we say, there is no word you can let remain unread from this book. It is like the Bible of Indian Polity and is the most popular book among all candidates.

The next book is for History. Three books of history should be within everyone's reach and these are RS Sharma for Ancient history, Bipin Chandra for modern Indian history and Satish Chandra's medieval history. The three books are sufficient for UPSC Prelims and Mains. However in the Mains exam, one would also need to study World history, for which the book by Norman Lowe, named Mastering the Modern World History may hold importance.

For Geography, one needs to study Physical, Political and Human Geography by DR Kulhar or by Majid Husain. The NCERTs of geography must not be skipped at any cost. Apart from that, one must always refer to the Atlas.

For Environmental Sciences, one can refer to Environment and Ecology by R.Rajagopalan or by Majid Husain. These books are sufficient for the candidates to appear for both Prelims and Mains exam of UPSC CSE.

For Indian Economy, one can read Ramesh Singh's Indian Economy book. This book has everything one needs to know about the Indian Economy and answers all questions based on this subject.

The current affairs must be prepared from Newspapers and many magazines available to the candidates in the market. The students must at no cost compromise on the current affairs at all. 50% of your UPSC CSE Prelims and Mains is based on Current events. The best way to prepare them is through newspapers. To check the best newspapers to follow CLICK HERE.