UPSC IAS 2022: 10 Cartons Of Books & Notes Made Her A UPSC Topper? IAS Rajeshwari B's Success Journey

Do you think 10 cartons of books are required to become an IAS Officer? Rajeshwari B. the DM of Dumka has shared her list of books which helped her crack UPSC CSE 2010. Check her success story below.

It is not wrong to say that the UPSC Civil Services exam makes you a bookworm. Now there are more ways to achieve this feat, but in 2010 surely books were the only option. Today, let us get to know about the fierce IAS officer Rajeshwari B. who recently shared 10 cartons of books and notes showcasing her hard work and dedication towards the UPSC Civil Services exam. Let us check her success story, where she currently is and what are her achievements so far in this IAS journey.

IAS Rajeshwari B: UPSC Success Story

Rajeshwari B belongs to Karnataka and has been schooled in Mysore and Coorg. She studied at Coorg Public School (COPS) in Gonikoppal. Thereafter, she studied at the Marimallappa College in Mysuru. Her father was a Government Official. So, she completed her schooling while staying in a hostel.

Rajeshwari's father, K. Bheemappa belongs to Jade village in Shivamogga and her mother B. Rathna is from Hubballi. She has two brothers, Bharat and Manjunath. Rajeshwari is married to a Marathi Businessman and has a son.

Rajeshwari graduated in History from Karnataka State Open University after which she also completed her BA in Political Science from the same college.

As we can see in her tweet, Rajeshwari relied mainly on general NCERT books and one of the major reference books per subject. Take a look at her tweet below

When I visited home recently I found my books & notes that I used/made during my UPSC prep. I asked for them to be sent to me... I got 10 cartons of books delivered!! 😅 Will be good to brush up... Reading is always empowering!! #WorldBookDay #book #books #Bookday #BookDay2022 pic.twitter.com/NKHEEU3M35 — Rajeshwari B 🇮🇳 (@RSB_85) April 23, 2022

Rajeshwari does not claim to read all these books during her preparation days but says that she had the interest to read all these books above.

Her optional subjects were Political Science and Sociology. She shared some great anecdotes about her UPSC Interview in interview. Her Board was of Rajni Razdan.

When she was asked why she chose UPSC CSE, she said, " An unexamined life is not worth living. And when I examine my life in the end, it will not be in terms of how much property, wealth and status I have made but it will be in terms of how worthwhile I have been to the society. This I can do as an NGO or social worker, but the confidence I require will be given to me only by civil services."

This pic... taken in Benguluru when I was there to write the 2010 UPSC mains exam! #UPSC #IAS #CivilServicesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/riYfQkKhoY — Rajeshwari B 🇮🇳 (@RSB_85) April 21, 2022

To compete for UPSC CSE, Rajeshwari joined a coaching institute in Delhi in 2007. She succeeded in the exam in 2010. Rajeshwari had cracked UPSC CSE in 2010 securing an All India Rank of 334.

Rajeshwar had been allotted the cadre of Jharkhand after her training at LBSNAA.

She was posted as Assistant Collector & ADM of Jamshedpur after that. She was also posted as MGNREGA Commissioner in Jharkhand. Currently, she is the District Magistrate of Dumka, Jharkhand.

Rajeshawari gathered fame when because of her efforts, the district she was in charge of became Covid- free.

Check some of her most famous tweets below.

I am an IAS officer & Mr.Ranbir Sharma, ex-collector Surajpur does not represent me. No one can represent the service single handedly. As I have stated in an earlier post the good & bad are in every profession, community & society. Power can only intoxicate the weak...not all.. — Rajeshwari B 🇮🇳 (@RSB_85) May 23, 2021

