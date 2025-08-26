Schools Holiday on 27th August
CBSE Class 12th Accountancy NCERT Books

There are two books for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy published by NCERT. With the help of this article, students can download all the chapters of both the parts.

CBSE Class 12th Accountancy NCERT Books, Download PDF
The CBSE Class 12th Accountancy NCERT Books for the 2025-26 academic year are essential for students seeking a strong grasp of accounting principles. These resources are designed to align with the latest syllabus, offering up-to-date content, clear explanations, and a wealth of practice problems.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board exam is mainly based on NCERT text books. These books give an in-depth understanding of complex topics and present clear concepts.

Most of the CBSE Board questions are based on the exercises of NCERT text books only.

In order to avoid stress and to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam, it is recommended for the students of CBSE Class 12 to study NCERT Books thoroughly.

NCERT has published two books for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy and they are:

  • Accountancy Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts: (Part – I)
  • Accountancy Company Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements (Part – II)

Students can download all the chapters of these two books from the links given below

Accountancy: Not-for-Profit Organisation and Partnership Accounts (Part – I)

Accountancy Company: Accounts and Analysis of Financial Statements (Part – II)

Chapter 1: Accounting for Partnership: Basic Concepts

Chapter 1: Accounting for Share Capital

Chapter 2: Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm ‒ Admission of a Partner

Chapter 2: Issue and Redemption of Debentures

Chapter 3: Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm ‒ Retirement

Chapter 3: Financial Statements of a Company

Chapter 4: Dissolution of a Partnership Firm

Chapter 4: Analysis of Financial Statements

Chapter 5: Accounting Ratios

Chapter 6: Cash Flow Statement

The CBSE Class 12th Accountancy NCERT Books are an indispensable resource for students preparing for their board examinations and aspiring for a strong foundation in accounting principles. These textbooks offer comprehensive coverage of the syllabus, presented in a clear, concise, and easy-to-understand manner. By providing theoretical concepts alongside practical illustrations and numerous exercises, the NCERT books facilitate a deeper understanding of complex accounting topics. Students are encouraged to download the PDF versions of these books to ensure continuous access to this valuable study material, enabling thorough preparation and academic success in Accountancy.

