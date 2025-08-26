The CBSE Class 12th Accountancy NCERT Books for the 2025-26 academic year are essential for students seeking a strong grasp of accounting principles. These resources are designed to align with the latest syllabus, offering up-to-date content, clear explanations, and a wealth of practice problems.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board exam is mainly based on NCERT text books. These books give an in-depth understanding of complex topics and present clear concepts.

Most of the CBSE Board questions are based on the exercises of NCERT text books only.

In order to avoid stress and to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam, it is recommended for the students of CBSE Class 12 to study NCERT Books thoroughly.

NCERT has published two books for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy and they are: