UPSC IAS 2022: An Insult That Made Her A UPSC Topper-IAS Priyanka Shukla's Unique Success Story

Check below the UPSC Success Story of IAS officer Priyanka Shukla of Chhatisgarh who became an IAS because someone insulted her for not being a collector.

It may sound like a Bollywood movie to many readers today. Someone's words pinch a person so hard, that he/ she turns the world upside down to achieve the unthinkable. Such is the story of IAS Priyanka Shukla, who was once a doctor but left her profession to become an IAS officer. Check her unique UPSC success story below.

IAS Priyanka Shukla: UPSC Success Story

Priyanka Shukla studied at King George Medical College and completed her MBBS with flying colours there. Her family always wanted her to become an IAS officer. While her father was posted in Haridwar, working in the department headed by Haridwar's District Magistrate, Priyanka was motivated to become a Collector by him. Her father said he wanted to see a nameplate with Priyanka's name printed as a collector in front of his house.

This was not enough for her to be motivated though. As she was a doctor by profession, it was not easy for her to neglect her hard work as a medical student.

An Insult That Motivated Priyanka Shukla To Become An IAS:

After completing her MBBS from KGMU Lucknow in 2006, Priyanka once went to a slum for her training. She had to visit various messes during this time. It was here, that she asked a woman and her children not to drink dirty, unhygienic water. The woman rudely replied, "Are you a collector?"

Priyanka asked why was she asking her this. To this, the woman replied that she should have been a collector to be concerned about her drinking impure water.

This pierced Priyanka's heart. Here, she decided that she would give UPSC Civil Services a shot.

UPSC IAS 2022: Even Last-Benchers Can Become UPSC Toppers: IPS C. Sylendra Babu's UPSC Success Journey



IAS Priyanka Shukla's UPSC Preparation & Success:

She said, “I didn’t appear for any post-graduation entrance examinations after completing my MBBS since my mind was completely focused on civil services. But there were several times where I would have the fear of failure creeping in, at times like this I would call up my mother and derive strength from her words of encouragement."

Priyanka started her UPSC preparation by dividing the syllabus into 4-5 parts. After this, she completed her NCERT books of class 9, 10, 11, and 12 standards.

Priyanka warns aspirants to not look for shortcuts in UPSC preparation. She however failed in her first attempt. When asked about it she said, "After my first attempt, I took a year off and reappeared for the exam in 2008 and I had to wait till 2009 for my results. This taught me that patience is an absolute must in this long journey – always remember there are no shortcuts to success."

Priyanka took lessons from her first attempt and started preparing for her second attempt afresh. She completed her syllabus on time. Geography was her optional subject at that time.

RELATED|

UPSC Interview Questions: What Happens If Red Stone Is Thrown In Blue Water? Wittiest IAS Questions Till Date



Priyanka qualified this time and secured 73rd rank in UPSC CSE 2009. Priyanka Shukla has been posted in the Chattisgarh cadre and is quite a famous IAS officer. She is a wonderful painter, a dancer and a painter as well.

Check some of her tweets below.

Best part of bein a #CivilServant is in knowin dat ur work can live forever in smiles of countless individuals!

It’s in believin dat ur efforts can make their journey of lives a li’l easier & realisin later dat their journey inherently became a part of urs too😊#CivilServicesDay pic.twitter.com/Tdrvv82gat — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) April 21, 2022