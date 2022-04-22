UPSC Interview Questions: What Happens If Red Stone Is Thrown In Blue Water? Wittiest IAS Questions Till Date

Take a look at some of the witty questions asked in UPSC Interviews over the years. Candidates need to keep an open mind to answer the questions in the way they are asked. Beware! none of these questions has a straight answer.

UPSC IAS Exam is conducted in three layers. The first layer is UPSC Prelims, the second is UPSC Mains and the last but the one that requires the maximum preparation is UPSC Interview. UPSC IAS Interviews have a history of being a little weird for some and difficult for others. One thing that remains common among all candidate opinions is that one needs to answer with all their wit. Every year we get some aspirants telling us which question startled them the most. Check some of these weird questions that have been asked in UPSC interviews below. Also, you can contemplate the answers given by the candidate below.

UPSC Interview Questions: Try Answering The Following

How can a man remain without sleep for 8 days?

You would begin imagining, but the winning answer was a candidate who said, "Easily, he should just sleep at night."

We bet, you did not think of this answer.

Another question that baffles a common mind is - What would you do if I run away with your sister?

The boy who was asked this question said he would celebrate, as he would not be able to find a better match than him for his sister.

There are some factual questions as well. These go like:

What is a district gazetteer?

Many may wonder what a gazetteer does. But the winning answer was that a district gazetteer was a geographical index that was formed every year during the time of the British in India. This consisted of all the geographical details of the country.

Try answering this question. Which animal cries like humans when hurt?

The answer is a bear. A wild bear cries like a human when it is hurt. You thought of a cat right?

This one is easy. What is the colour of the sun's rays?

The answer is in your childhood colour books. VIBGYOR! It stands for violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange and red.

Another question that was asked to an aspirant who was appearing with Public Administration as his optional was - Under what section would anyone be charged for proposing a girl?

The answer to this was, none. There has been no punishment under IPC for proposing to a girl. In case of harassment after it, there would be some punishment.

And lastly, what if a red stone is thrown in blue waters? The answer to this is simpler than you could have imagined. It will drown. The stone would follow the rules of gravity, no matter what colour it is.

So, we hope that the myth is now clear. UPSC Interviews are not that tough. The interviewers require you to just sit in front of them with an open mind. All the best to all the candidates who are appearing in UPSC Interviews 2022.

